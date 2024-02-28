Somerset County commissioners approve five-year extension on lease for PennWest nursing program

Feb. 28—SOMERSET, Pa. — A deal is in place to keep Pennsylvania Western University's nursing program in Somerset County for at least five more years.

Somerset County commissioners approved a new lease with officials from the state university enabling 3,065 square feet of Somerset Education Center space to continue to be utilized for classroom and office space.

The move comes at a point the two sides were both working toward a new deal, even as PennWest decided to close a nursing branch campus in Venango County.

"In light of the fact they are closing another site ... we're really pleased to have another five-year extension with Penn- West Clarion," Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.

She and fellow board members Irv Kimmel Jr. and Brian Fochtman, the county's president commissioner, approved the lease in a 3-0 vote.

They described the move as a sign of PennWest's "clear commitment" to Somerset County.

The board said they recognized the need to do what it takes to keep nursing education in the county.

Kimmel said the new lease's rental terms are unchanged from 2023. That means the school will continue paying $21,455 annually in years 2024 through 2028.

"(The goal) is to ensure they are successful as possible," Tokar-Ickes said.

She noted the two-year program graduated more than 40 nurses over the past year, a strong sign.

Fochtman said the county recognizes the importance of ensuring the local health care community's need for local nurses is met — and that local residents have the opportunity to learn the craft and stay here.

"The majority of these students are Somerset County residents," Kimmel said.

And by the time most are ready to graduate, they have job offers in hand, Tokar-Ickes added.

PennWest officials told The Tribune-Democrat in January that they were aiming to keep the program in place in Somerset.

"The partnership we have with the Somerset County commissioners and (the) Somerset County Foundation for Higher Education continues to grow and bring much-needed nurses to the region," PennWest Director of Communications Wendy Mackall said at the time.

The program prepares graduates with the degree and training necessary to take the National Council Licensure Examination to become a registered nurse.

The program has room for up to 30 students per year, with the deadline to apply for this fall's classes set for May 15, PennWest's website shows.