Somerset County couple charged with injuring infant, police say

Feb. 15—A Somerset County couple are charged with assaulting a 1-year-old child who was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment stemming from the August 2021 incident, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Austin Ray Brant, 27, of Boswell, and Kelsea Jean Truman, 26, of Somerset, with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers determined that Brant and Thurman were caring for two children at different times between Aug. 20 and Aug. 22 at a residence in the 1900 block of Klines Mill Road, Jenner Township.

Troopers filed charges after a medical examine showed the 1-year-old child suffered burns and bruises.

The baby was evaluated at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Sept. 2, 2021. The outpatient evaluation report said the "bruises on multiple planes of her body" are not "sustained normal childhood play and are consistent with inflicted bruises," the complaint said.

The burns on her arms also are "consistent with inflicted burns," the complaint said.

Brant and Truman will appear before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.