Somerset County COVID Cases More Than Double In 1 Week

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ — COVID-19 cases are soaring statewide and in Somerset County where numbers more than doubled in one week causing schools to switch to virtual learning or half days.

Hillsborough Township Schools switched to full-day virtual learning while Bridgewater-Raritan Regional Schools is starting Monday, Jan. 3 virtual and then pivoting to half-days.

Watchung Hills Regional High School also announced they have early dismissal all week through Friday, Jan. 7 due to rising cases.

The state Department of Health's most recent "COVID-19 Activity Level Report," which is issued weekly, says Somerset County remains in the "orange zone" for coronavirus cases while 11 other counties have increased to red.

Somerset County reported 1,004 new cases on Thursday, Dec. 30 alone, according to the Somerset County Health Department.

This is an increase of more than double or 536 cases since the week prior on Thursday, Dec. 24 when 468 cases were reported.

While cases are soaring, deaths are not seeing the same increase. Somerset County reported an increase of 3 deaths since last week. In total, the county has seen more than 37,400 total cases and 787 deaths since the pandemic began.

Below is a list of town-by-town cases for Dec. 30, provided by Somerset County:

Bedminster Township: 12

Bernards Township: 68

Bernardsville Borough: 13

Bound Brook Borough: 25

Branchburg Township: 41

Bridgewater Township: 172

Far Hills Borough: 2

Franklin Township: 202

Green Brook Township: 22

Hillsborough Township: 91

Manville Borough: 63

Millstone Borough: 4

Montgomery Township: 48

North Plainfield Borough: 76

Peapack-Gladstone Borough: 2

Raritan Borough: 30

Rocky Hill Borough: 1

Somerville Borough: 30

South Bound Brook Borough: 17

Warren Township: 52

Watchung Township: 33

