Somerset County DA Thomas to have formal arraignment Nov. 4 on sexual assault, other charges

Oct. 26—SOMERSET, Pa. — Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas' formal arraignment for his sexual assault case has been set for next week.

The hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4 before Senior Judge Timothy Creany, a former Cambria County president judge who was appointed by the state Supreme Court to oversee the matter.

Thomas is accused of sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault and criminal trespass, among others.

Police allege Thomas assaulted a woman inside her Windber home after sending her a SnapChat message and entering the residence despite her telling him to stay away.

In a criminal complaint, police said the woman knew Thomas professionally but declined his advances over several years.

Thomas entered the home carrying beer and after she slapped him and told him to leave, he pushed her on the couch, pulled down her top and sexually assaulted her before she was able to flee him, according to state police.

Thomas, through his attorney Ryan Tutera, has maintained he is not guilty of any of the charges and will fight them in court.

Thomas is taking a leave of absence from his post to focus on his case, Tutera has said.