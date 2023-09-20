Somerset County, DA's office sued in federal court in wake of Thomas conviction

Sep. 20—SOMERSET, Pa. — Somerset County and the Somerset County District Attorney's Office are both being sued by the woman suspended District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas was convicted of assaulting.

In a federal lawsuit, the Windber woman is demanding a civil jury trial, saying county officials condoned Thomas' sexually harassing, disrespectful "behavior" prior to the night of the 2021 incident.

Somerset County commissioners referred questions for comment to the law firm of Gabriel Fera, their solicitor, which did not immediately return a call for comment.

The suit adds that the county failed to provide the proper training to prevent Thomas' use of excessive force against the woman — referred to as "Jane Doe" in the document. A jury found she was struck and strangled after Thomas unlawfully entered her home — violations of her Fourth and 14th Amendment rights, the suit adds.

"Thomas had a history of being disrespectful, sexually harassing and even assaulting to women ... all of which was known to the policymakers and, or, decision makers and Somerset County," Pittsburgh-based attorney Walter J. Narducci wrote in the 23-page lawsuit.

"Thomas used his position of authority under the color of law and use of force, to sexually assault (the Windber woman)," Narducci wrote.

Thomas, who is serving a 27- to 84-month sentence in state prison, is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The filing does not specify the amount in damages being sought, but states that the woman still suffers trauma, PTSD and stigma from the attack.

The lawsuit adds the woman also suffered humiliation, lost her employment and accrued psychological expenses in the aftermath of the assault.

Thomas has accused the same county officials of targeting him in a political move — an assertion a court-appointed judge said wasn't backed by evidence and was not admissible in court.

County and state officials both previously said actions against Thomas were limited because he was elected by Somerset County voters — not an employee under the commissioners office who could be hired and fired.

After a state law was amended enabling prosecutors with suspended law licenses to be barred from overseeing their offices, Somerset County's salary board voted to suspend Thomas' pay in November 2021.

Thomas has taken the county to court, maintaining county officials had no right to suspend his pay.

He continues to say he is not guilty of the crimes and is preparing an appeal.