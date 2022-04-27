Somerset County District Attorney facing new charges after assault accusations

The embattled Somerset County District Attorney is finding himself in hot water again, just a few days after he spent a night in jail.

Jeffrey Thomas was charged in a separate assault case earlier this week where he is accused of punching a woman, multiple times, while a witness watched over a FaceTime phone call.

On Wednesday, Thomas was slapped with multiple citations involving a late night incident on the roads a few weeks ago.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., hear the details about the charges Thomas faces and what the Attorney General’s office has to say.

