Somerset County doctor charged with stealing employee's IRA funds

May 6—SOMERSET — A Somerset County physician was arraigned Thursday, accused of stealing $7,272 that was to be deposited into an employee's retirement account, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Philip Anthony Basala, 64, of Rockwood, with theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, theft by failing to make required deposits and receiving stolen property.

According to a criminal complaint, an employee was hired in 2008 to work at Basala's medical practice at Georgian Place in Somerset Township. Basala had agreed to deposit salary deferrals and employer contributions into the employee's SIMPLE IRA.

The employee later allegedly found that money withheld from her paycheck was not deposited into her IRA and that no employer contributions were made from Nov. 16, 2018, to Sept. 30, 2019, according to the complaint.

Basala specializes in gynecology, urology, obstetrics and gynecologic oncology. He is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown and with UPMC Somerset, his webpage says.

Basala was arraigned by District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and released on $50,000 unsecured bond.