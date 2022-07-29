Somerset County doctor sentenced for illegally prescribing Oxycodone

TRENTON – A Warren Township doctor was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 30 months in prison for unlawfully prescribing thousands of Oxycodone pills.

Raymond Catania, 60, with a cardiology office in Watchung, had previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp to a charge of dispensing Oxycodone outside of the usual course of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.

In addition to the prison term, Shipp fined Catania $25,000 and sentenced him to three years of supervised release.

Court papers say Catania from January 2016 through March 2017 issued prescriptions for thousands of Oxycodone pills to one of his patients without a legitimate medical purpose and outside of the usual course of professional practice.

Catania also issued prescriptions for thousands of Oxycodone pills to that patient’s wife even though the wife was not Catania’s patient, court papers say.

In all, Catania prescribed more than 8,600 Oxycodone 30 mg pills.

Oxycodone – a Schedule II controlled substance – has a high potential for abuse that can lead to severe psychological and physical dependence and can result in fatal overdoses.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI from the Newark field office with the investigation leading to the sentencing.

