Somerset County drug bust nets $250K in narcotics and 22 arrests: prosecutor

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday that a seven-month multiagency investigation into cocaine and crystal methamphetamine distribution netted nearly two dozen arrests and seized more than $250,000 in drugs.

Somerset County Acting Prosecutor Thomas J. Chirichella Jr. said that law enforcement officers executed search warrants on Feb. 16 and seized approximately 700 grams of cocaine, 1,257 grams of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of marijuana, 950 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), 32 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 9 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), four folds of heroin, seven handguns, one shotgun, eight high-capacity magazines, 1,200 rounds of full-metal-jacket ammunition, 130 rounds of hollow-point ammunition and $183,000 in cash.

The following men were arrested and charged with running the drug distribution operation. They have each been charged with a series of offenses, ranging from first-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute, to fourth-degree possession of a defaced firearm.

Jeffrey Cope, 58, of Franklin

Thomas O’Brien, 58, of Franklin

Shayne Murdock, 43, of Raritan

Jermaine Lloyd, 41, of South Bound Brook

Jason Fort, 31, of Bound Brook

David Ninson, 33, of Franklin

Shakaun Toney, 34, of Franklin

George Hanriot, 45, of Franklin

John Hanriot, 42, of Somerville

Gabriel Rodriguez, 41, of Branchburg

According to the prosecutor, the narcotics seized have an estimated street value as follows:

Methamphetamine: $105,560

Marijuana: $90,000

Cocaine: $42,000

THC: $19,000

Psilocybin mushrooms: $800

MDMA: $540

Heroin: $20

More than a dozen others have been charged in the sting with attempting to buy drugs.

The following agencies assisted the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office in the investigation: the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Newark Field Division; Franklin Township Police Department; Raritan Borough Police Department; New Jersey State Police; New Jersey State Police TEAMS; Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Tactical Narcotics Team; Somerset County SWAT Team; Warren County Tactical Response Team; United States Postal Inspection Service Newark Division; Bound Brook Police Department; Bridgewater Police Department; Somerville Police Department; Branchburg Police Department; Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, and the K-9 Units from the Somerset County Sherriff’s Office, Bound Brook Police Department, New Brunswick Police Department, Clinton Township Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Newark Field Division.

Anyone with information in this investigation is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force at 908-231-7100 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Somerset County NJ drug bust nets $250K in narcotics and 22 arrests