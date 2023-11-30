Somerset County to hold line on taxes; 2024 expenses up 8%

Nov. 30—SOMERSET, Pa. — Somerset County's budget is projected to grow approximately 8% for 2024 — but the rise won't require a tax increase to cover it, commissioners said Thursday.

Increases to several of the county's biggest annual expenses — payroll and health insurance costs among them — are among the main drivers behind what will grow to a $60.8 million budget in 2024, Finance Director Rebecca Canavan said.

Careful oversight of the current year's plan is projected to enable the county to cover a "worst-case" revenue shortfall with $3.3 million in unspent reserve funds previously designated to balance the 2023 plan, she added.

The county is now heading past the 10-year mark keeping its property tax millage unchanged, Canavan said.

"The goal is to always balance the budget without the need of any additional increase to taxes," Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said, "but it's a challenge. In partnership with department heads and our fellow elected (row office) officials, we have to keep an eye on the bottom line every day."

"This," Tokar-Ickes said of the 2024 budget, "is a starting point, because we have to work every day to live within our budget."

Somerset County employs 312 full-time and 117 part-time employees.

Salaries are projected to climb to $16.94 million next year, while benefits are budgeted at $7.25 million.

At $24,204,384 total, that's up a combined $1.6 million from the year before.

But that isn't a surprise, the board noted.

Salary and benefit costs grow every year — currently adding up to 40% of the county's operational budget, Canavan said. And the 2024 projections include updated contracts for two of the county's major bargaining unions and three separate "memorandum" agreements to boost wages and find reinforcements for overburdened Children & Youth Services caseworkers, 911 dispatchers and sheriff's deputies.

Much of Somerset County's workforce involves people needed for duties that counties are state-mandated to provide — whether it's the court system, human services or a 24/7 jail, Tokar-Ickes added, "and it takes people" to provide those services.

Mental health needs continue driving up the demand for many of those services, whether it's corrections or human services such as CYS, she added. And that only adds to the annual cost, some of which — CYS included — is reimbursed.

The county jail's 2024 expenses are projected to rise by more than 10% to $4,455,727.

Like the 911 center, it's a non stop operation and shifts need to be filled regardless of the number of vacancies, the board said.

With two state prisons nearby able to provide higher wages, the county jail continues serving as a feeder system to both institutions, often meaning the county is paying current workers overtime to cover unfilled schedules, Commissioner Colleen Dawson added.

"Much like with 911, we're fortunate that we have a wonderful group working over there at the jail," she said.

Capital projects

The county is budgeting more than $2.65 million for capital projects in 2024, including three bridge repairs or replacements and a county airport project. But all but a small fraction — required 5% matches — would come from the general fund, thanks to state and federal grant dollars, Canavan said.

Somerset County Airport has received grants to address drainage issues and rehab the current terminal building.

Once PennDOT signs off on the project, efforts would also get underway to improve the Rockingham, Gardner and Brush Creek bridges — which rank among the neediest of Somerset County's bridges.

"We have more than 60 bridges we're responsible for maintaining," Dawson said.

In addition to funding already designated for broadband internet and emergency management system upgrades, the county is also looking to use remaining American Rescue Plan dollars on HVAC work within county buildings, including the office building and jail.

Impact from unfilled posts

The county is also budgeting to cover 101 part-time or full-time positions that remained unfilled across the board — many from departments such as CYS, the jail and the Area Agency on Aging that were already struggling to fill shifts before a nationwide workforce shortage magnified the problem, the commissioners said.

"Unless you delete a position, you have to carry it over and budget for it — whether it's filled or not," Tokar-Ickes said, noting many county departments are striving to fill vacancies and add reinforcements, not subtract positions.

County officials said some of their hardest hit departments, staffing-wise, are trending upward again, including 911 telecommunicators.

But it's not a countywide trend.

"The areas where we have the most open positions are the areas where the county needs people most," President Commissioner Gerald Walker added, saying row officers and other department heads have often stressed that.

The county's goal is to continue finding ways to fill as many of its open positions as possible in 2024, Tokar-Ickes said.

911 law concerns

Pennsylvania's counties rely significantly on funds from a fee included on cellphone bills, but the law permitting that move is set to expire in January.

County officials have been pressing statewide for the fee to be increased by more than 60 cents per phone line to $2.30.

But state lawmakers, who have been considering several measures proposing lesser increases, have been at a standstill.

With the county budget year set to begin Jan. 1, counties don't have the luxury of waiting, perhaps until afterward, to see how the issue is resolved, which is worrisome, Tokar-Ickes said.

For now, the county is budgeting the $1.7 million fee total to be unchanged from 2023. Somerset County's 911 budget itself is $2.18 million.

The budget marks the final one for two of Somerset's current commissioners. Walker and Dawson are exiting after being defeated at the polls by challengers Brian Fochtman and Irv Kimmel Jr., who are set to be sworn into office alongside Tokar-Ickes in January.

The county budget is on display in the commissioners office as well as digitally on www.co.somerset.pa.us/

By law, the plan must be displayed for at least 20 days before it can be given final approval.

The board meets Dec. 19 and plans to have the plan on the agenda for final approval, Walker said.

Counties statewide must adopt final budgets by Dec. 31, the end of the current fiscal year.

Cambria County Commissioners could be in position to unveil their plan as soon as Friday, President Commissioner Tom Chernisky said.

Neighboring Bedford County has already placed a tentative $26 million budget on display that holds the line on taxes in 2024, online documents show.

Blair County unveiled a budget last week that would raise taxes by 10%.