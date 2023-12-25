Somerset County home sales for the week of Dec. 24, 2023
Basking Ridge
18 Village Drive #2a. $506,000.
286 Crabtree Court #19. $515,600.
Bedminster
21 Crestmont Road #6221. $431,000.
50 Mountain Court #4650. $184,467.
52 Fieldstone Road #1552. $481,000.
Belle Mead
83 Willow Road. $400,000.
Bernardsville
15-22 Pine St. $179,698.
33 Stirling Road. $868,000.
Bound Brook
673 Crescent Drive. $295,000.
Branchburg
10 Huyler Road. $460,000.
22 Kenbury Road. $440,000.
Bridgewater
12 Deer Run Drive. $680,000.
2 Ridgeview Terrace. $1,300,000.
25 Huntley Way. $780,000.
383 Victoria Drive. $487,500.
458 Milcrip Road. $635,000.
7 Wharton Ave. $470,000.
884 Girard Ave. $1,125,000.
9 Kelly Court. $665,000.
204 Strull Court. $370,000.
Far Hills
10 Polo Club Road. $710,000.
136 Mine Brook Road. $620,000.
Franklin Park
13 Champlain Way. $746,100.
74 Columbus Drive #F. $490,000.
Gladstone
2 Brookside Drive. $1,190,000.
2 Meadow View Road. $1,155,000.
Hillsborough
1 Campbell Road. $1,060,000.
163 Chandler Court. $450,000.
19 Vliet Drive. $925,000.
3 Monfort Drive. $700,000.
3308 Richmond Court #33032. $315,000.
662 Marshall Road Apt. H. $440,000.
Manville
112 Valerie Drive. $499,950.
22 S 5th Ave. $542,500.
326 Angle Ave. $510,000.
503 Boesel Ave. $111,000.
North Plainfield
2 Edgewood Court. $540,954.
279 Lewis St. $420,000.
98 Ridge Ave. $490,000.
401 US Highway 22 #B. $148,000.
Peapack
61 Abby Road. $3,040,000.
Raritan Borough
209 Bell Ave. $300,000.
Skillman
22 Skillman Road. $348,000.
Somerset
100 Patriots Way. $830,000.
13 Lilac Lane. $420,000.
143 Grantham Drive. $520,000.
20 Keenan St. $395,000.
24 Rolling Road. $572,500.
34 Ulysses Road. $537,500.
358 Hillcrest Ave. $500,000.
42 Ruppert Drive. $905,000.
437 Crossfields Lane. $700,000.
46 Patriots Way. $790,000.
49 Ellison Road. $485,000.
582 Jerome Ave. $535,000.
252 Longwood Lane. $690,000.
Somerville
19 Robeson St. #110. $609,990.
South Bound Brook
119 Elizabeth St. Unit 434. $260,000.
Warren
110 Reinman Road. $416,500.
35 Lilac Drive. $727,985.
5 Friar Tuck Court. $1,630,000.
7 Milky Way. $950,000.
6 Concord Court #12. $1,362,720.
Watchung
135 Parlin Lane. $888,000.
Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com
This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Somerset County home sales for the week of Dec. 24, 2023