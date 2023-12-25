Somerset County home sales for the week of Dec. 24, 2023

Basking Ridge

  • 18 Village Drive #2a. $506,000.

  • 286 Crabtree Court #19. $515,600.

Bedminster

  • 21 Crestmont Road #6221. $431,000.

  • 50 Mountain Court #4650. $184,467.

  • 52 Fieldstone Road #1552. $481,000.

Belle Mead

  • 83 Willow Road. $400,000.

Bernardsville

  • 15-22 Pine St. $179,698.

  • 33 Stirling Road. $868,000.

Bound Brook

  • 673 Crescent Drive. $295,000.

Branchburg

  • 10 Huyler Road. $460,000.

  • 22 Kenbury Road. $440,000.

Bridgewater

  • 12 Deer Run Drive. $680,000.

  • 2 Ridgeview Terrace. $1,300,000.

  • 25 Huntley Way. $780,000.

  • 383 Victoria Drive. $487,500.

  • 458 Milcrip Road. $635,000.

  • 7 Wharton Ave. $470,000.

  • 884 Girard Ave. $1,125,000.

  • 9 Kelly Court. $665,000.

  • 204 Strull Court. $370,000.

Far Hills

  • 10 Polo Club Road. $710,000.

  • 136 Mine Brook Road. $620,000.

Franklin Park

  • 13 Champlain Way. $746,100.

  • 74 Columbus Drive #F. $490,000.

Gladstone

  • 2 Brookside Drive. $1,190,000.

  • 2 Meadow View Road. $1,155,000.

Hillsborough

  • 1 Campbell Road. $1,060,000.

  • 163 Chandler Court. $450,000.

  • 19 Vliet Drive. $925,000.

  • 3 Monfort Drive. $700,000.

  • 3308 Richmond Court #33032. $315,000.

  • 662 Marshall Road Apt. H. $440,000.

Manville

  • 112 Valerie Drive. $499,950.

  • 22 S 5th Ave. $542,500.

  • 326 Angle Ave. $510,000.

  • 503 Boesel Ave. $111,000.

North Plainfield

  • 2 Edgewood Court. $540,954.

  • 279 Lewis St. $420,000.

  • 98 Ridge Ave. $490,000.

  • 401 US Highway 22 #B. $148,000.

Peapack

  • 61 Abby Road. $3,040,000.

Raritan Borough

  • 209 Bell Ave. $300,000.

Skillman

  • 22 Skillman Road. $348,000.

Somerset

  • 100 Patriots Way. $830,000.

  • 13 Lilac Lane. $420,000.

  • 143 Grantham Drive. $520,000.

  • 20 Keenan St. $395,000.

  • 24 Rolling Road. $572,500.

  • 34 Ulysses Road. $537,500.

  • 358 Hillcrest Ave. $500,000.

  • 42 Ruppert Drive. $905,000.

  • 437 Crossfields Lane. $700,000.

  • 46 Patriots Way. $790,000.

  • 49 Ellison Road. $485,000.

  • 582 Jerome Ave. $535,000.

  • 252 Longwood Lane. $690,000.

Somerville

  • 19 Robeson St. #110. $609,990.

South Bound Brook

  • 119 Elizabeth St. Unit 434. $260,000.

Warren

  • 110 Reinman Road. $416,500.

  • 35 Lilac Drive. $727,985.

  • 5 Friar Tuck Court. $1,630,000.

  • 7 Milky Way. $950,000.

  • 6 Concord Court #12. $1,362,720.

Watchung

  • 135 Parlin Lane. $888,000.

