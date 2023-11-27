Somerset County home sales for the week of Nov. 26, 2023
Basking Ridge
17 Sullivan Drive. $1,105,000.
199 Patriot Hill Drive. $782,000.
21 Hickory Drive. $1,245,000.
3 Deer Ridge Road. $2,350,000.
3140 Valley Road. $565,000.
38 Dickinson Road. $780,000.
24 Musket Drive #D. $612,000.
349 Penns Way #B3. $370,000.
89 Alexandria Way #1. $320,000.
Bedminster
32 Bentley Court #5732. $440,000.
10 Four Oaks Road #2810. $590,000.
3 Pine Court #13203. $270,000.
48 Morgan Court #4348. $385,000.
Belle Mead
904 Taggert Drive. $611,000.
Bound Brook
455 W Maple Ave. $365,000.
Branchburg
1002 Churchill Circle. $674,000.
2016 S Branch Road. $600,000.
26 Watchung Trail. $495,330.
314 Miller Ave. $999,900.
98 Vollers Drive. $525,000.
Bridgewater
1845 Mountain Top Road. $650,000.
2 Caruso Court. $1,601,000.
230 Jackson St. $690,000.
382 Union Ave. $389,900.
65 Ivy Lane. $645,000.
Far Hills
247 Mine Brook Road. $999,000.
Franklin Park
40 Evelyn Ave. $750,000.
13 Chelsea Court #A1. $325,000.
32 Edward Drive #A. $323,000.
Green Brook
114 Greenbrook Road. $430,000.
Hillsborough
101 Eastwick Court. $515,000.
11 Conard Court. $900,009.
2068 Millstone River Road. $650,000.
25 Bernart Court. $1,462,100.
254 Hockenbury Road. $572,000.
514 Andria Ave. Apt. 170. $210,000.
589 Auten Road Unit 3. $301,000.
Manville
19 Beekman St. $370,000.
561 Harrison Ave. $432,000.
North Plainfield
225 Clinton Ave. $465,000.
Raritan Borough
9 2nd Ave. $405,000.
Skillman
36 Spiked Rush Court. $985,000.
73 E Hartwick Drive. $825,000.
Somerset
1 Stryker Road. $655,000.
14 Sebring Road. $540,000.
20 Continental Road. $435,000.
52 Baldwin Ave. $460,000.
8 Yates Ave. $519,000.
95 Almond Drive. $323,000.
Somerville
17 Catalina Drive. $590,000.
38 Jefferson St. $450,000.
Warren
9 Midvale Drive. $775,000.
Watchung
144 Stanie Glen Road. $702,000.
250 Washington Drive. $765,000.
Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com
This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Somerset County home sales for the week of Nov. 26, 2023