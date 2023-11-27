Somerset County home sales for the week of Nov. 26, 2023

Basking Ridge

  • 17 Sullivan Drive. $1,105,000.

  • 199 Patriot Hill Drive. $782,000.

  • 21 Hickory Drive. $1,245,000.

  • 3 Deer Ridge Road. $2,350,000.

  • 3140 Valley Road. $565,000.

  • 38 Dickinson Road. $780,000.

  • 24 Musket Drive #D. $612,000.

  • 349 Penns Way #B3. $370,000.

  • 89 Alexandria Way #1. $320,000.

Bedminster

  • 32 Bentley Court #5732. $440,000.

  • 10 Four Oaks Road #2810. $590,000.

  • 3 Pine Court #13203. $270,000.

  • 48 Morgan Court #4348. $385,000.

Belle Mead

  • 904 Taggert Drive. $611,000.

Bound Brook

  • 455 W Maple Ave. $365,000.

Branchburg

  • 1002 Churchill Circle. $674,000.

  • 2016 S Branch Road. $600,000.

  • 26 Watchung Trail. $495,330.

  • 314 Miller Ave. $999,900.

  • 98 Vollers Drive. $525,000.

Bridgewater

  • 1845 Mountain Top Road. $650,000.

  • 2 Caruso Court. $1,601,000.

  • 230 Jackson St. $690,000.

  • 382 Union Ave. $389,900.

  • 65 Ivy Lane. $645,000.

Far Hills

  • 247 Mine Brook Road. $999,000.

Franklin Park

  • 40 Evelyn Ave. $750,000.

  • 13 Chelsea Court #A1. $325,000.

  • 32 Edward Drive #A. $323,000.

Green Brook

  • 114 Greenbrook Road. $430,000.

Hillsborough

  • 101 Eastwick Court. $515,000.

  • 11 Conard Court. $900,009.

  • 2068 Millstone River Road. $650,000.

  • 25 Bernart Court. $1,462,100.

  • 254 Hockenbury Road. $572,000.

  • 514 Andria Ave. Apt. 170. $210,000.

  • 589 Auten Road Unit 3. $301,000.

Manville

  • 19 Beekman St. $370,000.

  • 561 Harrison Ave. $432,000.

North Plainfield

  • 225 Clinton Ave. $465,000.

Raritan Borough

  • 9 2nd Ave. $405,000.

Skillman

  • 36 Spiked Rush Court. $985,000.

  • 73 E Hartwick Drive. $825,000.

Somerset

  • 1 Stryker Road. $655,000.

  • 14 Sebring Road. $540,000.

  • 20 Continental Road. $435,000.

  • 52 Baldwin Ave. $460,000.

  • 8 Yates Ave. $519,000.

  • 95 Almond Drive. $323,000.

Somerville

  • 17 Catalina Drive. $590,000.

  • 38 Jefferson St. $450,000.

Warren

  • 9 Midvale Drive. $775,000.

Watchung

  • 144 Stanie Glen Road. $702,000.

  • 250 Washington Drive. $765,000.

