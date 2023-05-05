Somerset County Jail future in doubt. Here's why

Somerset County will begin exploring the future of the county jail, which could possibly include its closure.

Sheriff Darrin Russo and the Board of Commissioners have created a working group to study the impact of a smaller inmate population.

The jail in Somerville, according to the county, has operated at about a third of its capacity in the past year. The average number of inmates has been 125.

The county budgeted $18.54 million for the jail in 2022, about 7% of its $255 million budget. This year's budget has not yet been adopted.

One of the primary factors for the shrinking inmate population has been the state's Criminal Justice Reform Act of 2017, which instituted bail reform procedures.

The law essentially eliminated cash bail and instead judges use a Public Safety Assessment, which considers risk factors such as community safety, previous criminal activity and record of showing up for court appearances, to decide whether a person should be kept in jail pending trial or released under supervision.

The reforms have significantly reduced the number of inmates in county jails throughout the state. State court records say that in 2022, of the 646 people charged in Somerset County, only 127 were kept in the jail.

Other factors in the declining inmate population was Hunterdon County's decision to send its inmates to Warren County, instead of Somerset County, and the pandemic.

“The working group has just begun to investigate what a reduction of jail services looks like here in Somerset County,” said County Administrator Colleen Mahr in a statement. “The process will require Somerset County to find a place for its inmates in another facility, while still supporting local law enforcement and the Courts with the necessary transportation to, and from, jail.”

Somerset County will work with employee unions, outside vendors and the courts to ensure an orderly transition, officials said.

“I am committed to making sure that the dedicated uniform and civilian staff who have worked for the residents of Somerset County are treated fairly and with respect during this process,” Russo said in a statement. “We will do our best to assist impacted employees.”

No specific timelines have been set for the study.

