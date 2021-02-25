Somerset County judge extending trial postponement order; sets plan for busy summer season to address 'backlog'

Feb. 25—SOMERSET — Somerset County's president judge is extending an emergency order that suspends trials through May, while also establishing a game plan to address the growing load of cases that have been put on hold over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referencing the need to balance public safety and defendants' Constitutional rights to speedy trials, President Judge D. Gregory Geary wrote this month that he's hopeful his decision to cancel proceedings April and May will buy enough time to mitigate the virus' local threat — and in doing so, enable the county's three judges to dedicate three straight months to trials this summer.

As envisioned, judges would all handle civil trials for the entire month of June. Then, for back-to-back months in July and August, Geary, Judge Scott Bittner and Judge Daniel Rullo would handle only criminal cases, he said.

As is, there's a "overwhelming caseload backlog" in the criminal division that needs to be reduced, he wrote in a five-page memorandum to fellow court officials. At least 29 cases are awaiting trial, while 887 are on the court's April "call" list, which indicates they are proceeding toward trial.

"These backlogs represent more than case-clearance logjams: they represent real people who, for nearly a year now, have been denied their right to have a jury decide their case," Geary wrote.

The decision to dedicate Somerset's court rooms to trials for three straight months — on a schedule that will have judges often handling the multi-day proceedings simultaneously — is rare and ambitious, he acknowledged, "but this is the position in which the COVIC-19 pandemic has placed us."

Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas agreed.

"With COVID, it's one of those situations where we've been sorta painted into a corner ... and these cases have to be dealt with eventually," THOMAS said.

Story continues

He described the move to dedicate two straight months to criminal trials this summer as a "rip-the-Band-Aid off approach" — but one that should make a difference.

Thomas said he has already reached out to local law enforcement officials in the county to take note of the plan and to make sure their schedules enable them to be prepared and ready to be in court to assist in their cases this summer, for perhaps weeks, if the trial requires it.

County judges are planning to provide 60 days notice on trial dates — and ones that in their place if plea settlements are reached beforehand — for both prosecutors and defense attorneys to prepare for ahead of time — "so we've gotta make sure we're prepared," Thomas said.

He said he's also reaching out to defense attorneys involved to see if any cases can be resolved without a trial.

"But I've made it clear. I'm not going to (agree to) a bad deal just to get cases through the system," Thomas said.

Continued communication between attorneys, law enforcement and court officials will be key to getting through a busy summer, he added.

"It's going to be a challenge for everyone. But we'll get there," Thomas said.

Geary indicated he weighed the idea of reopening the courts sooner — but opted to err on the side of safety.

While hospitalization and positive test rates have been declining over the past month, the Somerset County area's transmission rate remains is still cause for concern and the virus continues to mutate, producing more transmissible variants, he added.

"It is not a question of whether these new variants will arrive in Somerset County, but merely a question on when," Geary said.

He cited all of that as reasons to continue the judicial emergency through May.

If all goes well, trials would resume in June with CDC guidelines — such as masking and social distancing — in place for staff and jurors brought into the courts.

"As always, the courts paramount concern is providing a safe environment for courthouse workers, bar members and the public," he wrote.