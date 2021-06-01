Somerset County man charged in alleged hammer assault

Jun. 1—A Rockwood area man is accused of injuring another man by striking him in the face with a claw hammer, state police said.

Thomas Holliday, 74, faces aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment charges — accused of injuring a 35-year-old man with the metal hammer after a verbal dispute escalated at a Black Township home, state police said.

State police did not provide the extent of the Jenners Township man's injuries.

Holliday was arraigned on his charges Sunday and released on $50,000 unsecured bond, online court records show.

He is awaiting a preliminary hearing tentatively set for Thursday.