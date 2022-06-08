Somerset County man indicted for allegedly taking lewd photos of teen in Red Bank, cops say

RED BANK – A Somerset County man was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday for allegedly taking lewd photographs of a minor at a Red Bank car dealership last year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

David M. Chapinski, 41, of the Somerset section of Franklin Township, faces charges of first-degree manufacturing of child sexual abuse materials, second-degree manufacturing of child sexual abuse materials, third-degree invasion of privacy and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Linskey said.

Investigators allege that Chapinski placed his cell phone between the legs of a teenage girl who was wearing a dress to take “upskirt” photos at the Auto Exotica dealership on May 2, 2021, authorities said.

The victim was visiting the dealership to look at vehicles with her parents and siblings, police said.

Chapinski was arrested and charged in August 2021, officials said.

“The act of ‘upskirting’ isn’t just disturbing, degrading, and demeaning – it’s illegal,” Linskey said. “Such criminal conduct will not be tolerated in Monmouth County.”

If convicted of the manufacturing of child sexual abuse materials charges, Chapinski could face up to 20 years in prison for the first-degree count and 10 years for the second-degree count, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Linskey believes there may be more victims and is asking anyone with information to contact prosecutor’s office Sgt. Shawn Murphy at 800-533-7443 or Red Bank Police detective Sean Hauschildt at 732-530-2700.

Nicolas Fernandes is the early morning breaking news reporter.

