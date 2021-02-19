Somerset County man pleads not guilty to federal narcotics charge

Feb. 19—A Somerset County man, indicted earlier this week on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, has pleaded not guilty in front of United States District Court Magistrate Judge Keith Pesto on Friday.

According to the indictment presented in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh, Terrell Robison Ickes, 31, of Listie, knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully, possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. The charges are dated from on or about June 23 to on or about July 3 of this past year.

The trial, which has no set starting date, was estimated to last about four days, including the jury selection process.

Ickes, appearing via Zoom, with his representation — attorney Jon Maknoon — also present via web conference, also accepted the standard 45 days to file pretrial motions as offered by Pesto after entering the not guilty plea.

The law provides for a minimum of 10 years up to maximum total sentence of life in prison, a fine of $10 million or both. Under the federal guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.