Somerset County man sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor

A Somerset County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor and third degree sexual offense last week.

James Hayman, 68, was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 22, by Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge S. James Sarbanes. In December of 2022.

Hayman sexually abused a minor who was in his care who was under the age of 13 in December 2022, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.

The sentencing comes after Hayman pleaded guilty to both charges in July, and the 35-year sentence is the maximum sentence possible for the offenses. Hayman is required to register as a Tier III Sex Offender, which is a term of registration for life.

