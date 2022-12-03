Somerset County man sentenced to prison for $1.6 million COVID relief fraud

A 32-year-old Somerset County man has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for his role in a $1.6 million federal Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Insurance Disaster Loan scam.

Jordan C. Larkins, of Franklin, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi in Newark. Larkins had previously pleaded guilty to one count each of wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.

From May 2020 through July 2020, Larkins submitted three fraudulent PPP loan applications and 11 fraudulent EIDL applications, resulting in a loss of $1.64 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He used the funds – meant for distressed small businesses seeking federal COVID-19 and disaster emergency relief – for various personal expenses and a deposit in a Ghana bank.

Larkins was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $1.64 million in restitution.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ man sentenced to prison for $1.6M COVID relief fraud