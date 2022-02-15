Somerset County Sheriff's Office promotes first Black corrections captain in 30 years

SOMERVILLE - There have been several recent promotions in the Somerset County Sheriff's Office, including three new supervisors in the law enforcement division and 14 in the correctional division, including the first Black officer to be promoted to the rank of correctional police captain in the past 30 years.

“It’s my pleasure to swear in these new supervisors, all who work tirelessly around the clock, going above and beyond all throughout their careers to do what’s right, while serving the Somerset County community," Somerset County Sheriff Darrin J. Russo said. "We are all very proud of them.”

During a swearing-in ceremony Russo promoted Lt. Christopher Omelio, Sgt. Joseph Bialiy and Sgt. Antoinette Hartman in the law enforcement division.

As part of a recent swearing in ceremony, Somerset County Sheriff Darrin J. Russo (center) congratulates new Captain Lorenzo Moye Sr. (right) on his promotion. Captain Moye is the first African American to be promoted to the rank of Correctional Police Captain in the past 30 years. Joining them both is Captain Moye’s son, Sheriff’s Officer Lorenzo Moye Jr. (left)

Omelio, a 16-year police veteran, worked for the Sheriff’s Office Administration Division as a sergeant overseeing all in-service and mandatory agency training (MATS). Previously, he was assigned as a supervisor for court operations assisting with security of the criminal, civil and family divisions of the Somerset County Superior Courthouse.

A 1998 graduate of the Monmouth County Police Academy, Bialiy started his law enforcement career as a corrections officer at the Somerset County Jail. In 2000 he was transferred over to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and graduated the Somerset County Police Academy. In 2019, Bialiy was assigned to the administration division which had him ordering uniforms and equipment for the agency's sworn and non-sworn personnel as well as preparing new recruits for the police academy. Bialiy will now be overseeing vehicle maintenance, Toys for Tots Collection and the Medicine Collection programs as the sergeant of the administration division.

A graduate of the Essex County Police Academy, Hartman began her law enforcement career with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office in April 2005, assigned to the operations division where she was responsible for maintaining security in the Somerset County Courthouse, transportation of inmates, as well as executing Superior Court and Municipal Court warrants. She was reassigned to the Detective Bureau in January 2015 where she investigated and prepared criminal cases for court, conducted background investigations on new hires within the law enforcement and corrections divisions, as well as fugitive warrants. She will now oversee the Sheriff’s Office Accreditation Program.

In the correctional division, Captain Lorenzo Moye Sr., a U.S. Army and New Jersey National Guard 50th Military Police Company veteran, was hired in 1985 as a Somerset County Sheriff's Office correctional officer and over the past 36 years, was promoted up the ranks. Moye has served as member of the Somerset County Emergency Response Team as a crisis negotiator for 20 years. He is the first Black officer to be promoted to the rank of correctional police captain in 30 years.

There were 13 other correctional divisions promotions involving Capt. Donald Essig, Lieutenants Suzanne De Leo, Gregory Quintero and Vincent Carrube, Sergeants James Bellamy, John Reznik, Clarence Anthony, Jason Goodman and John Pineiro and Corporals Rob Bobrowski, Christopher Bizup, Ricky Matthews, and Andres Romero.

Essig began his career in 1991 is the commander of the SRT (Special Response Team) & CRT (Correctional Response Team) and a firearms instructor. He received several awards during his career and in 2005, he represented the Sheriff’s Office in New Orleans, LA as part of New Jersey’s Hurricane Katrina Response Team.

De Leo has been with the Sheriff’s Office-Corrections Division for 22 years and was the first female sergeant and first female lieutenant in the history of the Somerset County Jail. She is currently a field training officer (FTO) for all new hires and newly promoted supervisors. She serves on the executive board as the treasurer for the Superiors Officers Union (S.O.A. Local #177A) and was the past treasurer for the Officers Union (P.B.A. Local #177).

Quintero has been with the Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division for 21 years. He currently serves as the corrections division training supervisor overseeing all aspects of training conducted for uniform staff, civilian staff, volunteers, contractors and assisting with Correctional Police Recruit training. He is currently the deputy commander of the Correctional Response Team and is also the co-coordinator for the division’s Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) Committee.

A U.S. Army veteran, Carrube has served 23 years with the Sheriff’s Office Correctional Division. He is on the Somerset County SWAT TEAM and is an agency firearms instructor. In 2005, he represented the Sheriff’s Office in New Orleans, LA as part of New Jersey’s Hurricane Katrina Response Team.

Bellamy began his corrections career in 2012 at the Hunterdon County Jail. Transferring to the Somerset County Jail in 2015, he became a member of the National Association of Field Training Officers (FTO) in 2019 and continues to train new correctional recruits on all aspects of the job.

Reznik began his career with Somerset County Communications in 2001 and then transferred to Somerset County Sheriff Department Jail Division in 2002.

Anthony started his career at the Somerset County Jail in 2000 and serves as a firearms instruct.

Goodman began his career as a Somerset County 911 operator for county communications in March 2001 and graduated the Somerset County Police Academy in June 2003. In 2018 he became an agency firearms instructor.

Pineiro started with the Somerset County Correctional Division in January 2003. He is a Marine Corps Veteran deployed to Iraq in 2006 while employed with Somerset County Jail. He is also a member of the Correctional Response Team (CRT)and Sheriff Special Response Team (SRT) .

Bobrowski began his career with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Division in January 1994 and has held various roles during the past 28 years including in the K-9 Unit as an explosive detection handler.

Bizup, who has a bachelor degree in criminal justice from Bloomsburg University, became a Somerset County corrections officer in 2013 and the following year, attended the Passaic County Police Academy Class 14-44 and graduated with the Class Marksman Award.

Matthews began his career with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Division in March of 2013 and serves as a member of the Bias & Hate Crime Unit, Honor Guard and Gang Unit. He serves as vice president of PBA 177.

Romero, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, has served seven years with the Somerset County Sheriff's Office Correctional Division. He is a member of the Correctional Response Team (CRT), Special Response Team (SRT) and Somerset County SWAT Team.

