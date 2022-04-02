Somerset County, still waiting permanent replacement, has new acting prosecutor

SOMERVILLE - Somerset County has a new acting prosecutor.

At noon Friday, Annmarie Taggart, the deputy director of the Division of Criminal Justice in the state Attorney General's Office, was sworn in as acting Somerset County prosecutor, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office announced.

"We thank Thomas Chirichella for his willingness to step in as acting prosecutor during a period of transition; he continues to be an essential part of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office," the Attorney General's Office said in an email statement.

The appointment comes after Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson, who had served since 2016, resigned near the end of his term in late January to become a partner in an Essex County law firm.

Chirichella, a veteran in the office, was named acting prosecutor.

Gov. Phil Murphy has yet to nominate a permanent successor to Robertson.

High on the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office agenda is an investigation into Bridgewater Police Department's response to a fight involving two teens at the Bridgewater Commons mall earlier this year.

A now viral video of the fight shows two Bridgewater police officers breaking up the scuffle, with one officer wrestling a Black teen to the floor while the other teen, a Hispanic, was seated on a couch by a female officer.

The Office of Public Integrity and Accountability within the Attorney General's Office is working closely with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, which is conducting this investigation. The investigation is ongoing and no further information was released at this time.

Marches and protest have been held in Bridgewater condemning the police officers actions, which have been questioned as racially motivated.

Bridgewater police have called for an internal affairs investigation.

"We have requested that the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office assist us in this matter and are requesting patience as we strictly adhere to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Internal Affairs," Bridgewater police said in a statement after the incident.

Last month civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Black teen, announced his legal team is considering filing a lawsuit in federal court claiming the arrest and use of force violated the teen's constitutional right to equal protection under the law.

The prosecutor's office also assumed management of the South Bound Brook Police Department last week because of an ongoing personnel matter involving Chief Rick Fittin.

