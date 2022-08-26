Somerset County teen pleads guilty for his role in plotting a high school shooting

A Somerset County juvenile pleaded guilty Thursday in the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas to his role in an illegal school trespass that led to charges associated with a school shooting plot.

An "alarmed parent's" call on Dec. 8 to the Westmont Hilltop High School principal about an "unauthorized person gaining access" the day before generated an immediate investigation that led to an arrest and felony conspiracy charges filed against two juveniles: Logan Pringle, of Conemaugh Township, and Preston Hinebaugh, of Upper Yoder Township, Cambria County. The juveniles were 17 and 16 at the time, respectively, but were charged as adults according to state law.

A view from the outside of the Cambria County Courthouse in Ebensburg.

Under the plea agreement, Pringle pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, which are second-degree felonies, and to one count each of criminal trespass, a third-degree felony, and terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor. Pringle's plea was accepted by Cambria County Judge David Tulowitzki.

"As a result of his plea, Mr. Pringle will face up to six years in state prison, followed by ten years of probationsupervision. During the term of his supervision, he will be precluded from residing anywhere there is any firearmpresent, will be precluded from being on any public or private school property, among other conditions," Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said in a statement.

Hinebaugh has been free on bond since December and is awaiting trial.

“The quick action of the community saying something when they saw something, coupled with the Westmont Hilltop School District’s quick response and law enforcement’s rapid action, all prevented what was going to be a true tragedy," Neugebauer said. "Mr. Pringle will serve time in state prison and will remain under supervision for a long time, thus ensuring the safety of the public and our community."

According to court documents, Pringle was not permitted inside Westmont Hilltop High School per a Cambria County Court order dated Feb. 14, 2018. However, he gained entry on Dec. 7, 2021, through the school's front door with the aid of Hinebaugh, bypassing two locked and secured school doors.

"Pringle then walked the halls examining cameras and other features of the building before exiting through an unregulated exit near the gym at 10:39 (a.m.) hours," according to the affidavit.

Hinebaugh can be seen on a school surveillance camera accompanying Pringle and looking at camera locations. The following day, Pringle was again seen on school property, dropping off Hinebaugh at school, according to the affidavit.

In an interview with law enforcement, Pringle said, "he didn't think it would be that easy to get back into the school." He told police that he did not go through the front door to exit the building, but instead went out the door near the gym, because he believed he would get caught.

"Mr. Pringle has been incarcerated on these charges at the Cambria County Jail since December. The agreement that has been reached with the District Attorney's Office will provide Mr. Pringle with the opportunity to undergo evaluations for rehabilitative services and counseling, as well as opportunities to participate in treatment programs throughout the remainder of his incarceration and subsequent period of supervision," said his attorney, Ashlan Clark, of Ebensburg, in a statement Thursday. "Mr. Pringle is ready to move forward to start taking advantage of these resources available to him after his case is resolved and he is sentenced in October. "

Pringle is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 3.

