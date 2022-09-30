Somerset County turning to labor counsel to handle Thomas pay lawsuit

Sep. 30—SOMERSET, Pa. — Somerset County commissioners have turned to their outside legal counsel to represent them in a civil lawsuit filed by suspended District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas.

Pittsburgh-based Gabriel Fera handles contract negotiations as needed with Somerset County's unions and will take the lead in the civil case, which involves allegations by Thomas that his pay and benefits were unlawfully stripped away last year.

Gabriel Fera's area of focus includes labor law, employment law and litigation, including arbitration, the firm's website shows.

The firm entered a formal appearance this week, court records show.

The lawsuit filed by Thomas could be a first legal test of a 2021 law passed by state lawmakers, and sponsored by a Lycoming County Republican state senator, that prohibits elected prosecutors from serving in office while their licenses are suspended.

Sen. Gene Yaw introduced the bill earlier in the year after a prosecutor in his northern Pennsylvania home county was charged with sex crimes.

Thomas is awaiting trial in January for separate crimes alleging he sexually assaulted a Windber woman inside her home despite her telling him to stay away from the residence, according to state police.

According to investigating troopers, the woman was able to flee from him during the September 2021 encounter and that Thomas only agreed to leave the home after she told him she wouldn't call authorities.

Thomas' law license was suspended a month later, by the state Supreme Court following a petition by the Pennsylvania Disciplinary Board's Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which reviews attorney conduct issues.

By that point, Thomas had already taken a voluntary leave from his role overseeing the Somerset County District Attorney's Office, but continued receiving his pay for his $185,000-a-year job.

Somerset County officials referenced the law after the county Salary Board took action to halt Thomas' pay last fall. But Thomas' Pittsburgh attorney, Richard Haft, counters that the move was illegal, and the law the county based it on isn't retroactive.

"(Thomas) believes and avers that the defendants' action in stripping away pay and benefits was done without due process of law, as (Thomas) has maintained his innocence relating to all charges against him," the lawsuit says.

The county, as defendants in the case, have not yet submitted a written response to the suit.

Thomas' trial on his separate criminal charges is currently set for January.