A Somerset County woman has pleaded guilty in the overdose death of a young teen

A 56-year-old Jenner Township woman allegedly connected to the overdose death of a 12-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and related offenses in the Somerset County Court of Common Pleas.

Cheryl Workman entered the plea earlier this week. A child while under her care died of morphine toxicity Sept. 30 or Oct. 1, 2019, according to police documents.

Somerset County Courthouse is where defendants plead guilty or not guilty to criminal charges.

"With this tragic loss of a child, the goal was to hold the person responsible accountable," Somerset County's acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said.

Under Pennsylvania law, involuntary manslaughter is a first-degree misdemeanor that carries the potential punishment of up to five years in prison.

Workman told police that she had given the girl her vitamin B2 medication the morning before going to school on Sept. 30, 2019, according to court documents.

Workman last saw the girl alive on that evening and found her unresponsive early the next morning when she attempted to wake her for school, police said in an affidavit.

An autopsy on the girl was conducted at ForensicDX in Windber. The girl was found to have died of morphine toxicity.

Police said it appeared that the girl was prescribed multiple prescriptions for medical conditions, while Workman was prescribed painkillers, including morphine, for back pain and scoliosis.

A bottle of 254 morphine pills was found in Workman’s home. The bottle was labeled for vitamin B2, according to court documents.

"Both defendant and the victim had significant medical issues," Workman's defense attorney, Michael Kuhn of Somerset, said. "It was a tragedy. Cheryl (pleaded) to avoid a trial which would be devastating to the whole family."

Workman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of children and misbranding a controlled substance, all misdemeanors. The initial charges were the same, except the endangering the welfare of children had been a felony and was reduced to a misdemeanor instead.

The sentencing is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. May 26. Workman has been free on a $100,000 unsecured bond since she was charged March 12, 2020.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Jenner Twp. woman pleads guilty in the overdose death of a 12-year-old