Somerset DA Thomas posts bond after being accused of punching woman in vehicle during FaceTime call

Apr. 27—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas posted bond Tuesday and was released from Cambria County Prison — a day after being charged with punching a woman inside a moving vehicle during a FaceTime call.

State police charged Thomas, 36, of Windber, with simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment in the case, which stems from an alleged May 15, 2021, altercation.

The case involves a different woman than the person listed by police as an alleged sexual assault victim in Thomas' September 2021 criminal case, which is set for trial this fall.

According to a complaint affidavit, the latest case against Thomas involves crimes alleged to have been committed 11 months ago.

Troopers said they became aware of the alleged assault on April 9 — after a woman came forward to report that she witnessed the assault during a video call on the app FaceTime, state police criminal investigator Meghan Flati wrote in an affidavit filed Monday.

The witness told police she saw Thomas punching another woman at least 10 times in the head and face, according to Flati.

The witness allegedly used an iPhone to locate the woman and, during the video call, determined Thomas and the woman were inside a moving vehicle in Johnstown.

The witness told police she left her Westmoreland County residence to help, and shouted, "I can see you, Jeff! I can see you hitting her," Flati said.

Thomas allegedly looked at the phone and hung up.

A short time later, the woman received a call from Thomas, who said: "Nothing happened. You don't know what you saw. She's drunk," according to the affidavit.

After trying to reach the woman by phone, the witness drove to a home in Windber, where she reportedly found the alleged victim with bruises on her face and arms. The witness allegedly took photos of the woman's injuries, Flati wrote.

A message to Thomas' defense attorney, Ryan Tutera, was not returned for comment Tuesday.

Thomas was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and committed to Cambria County Prison after failing to immediately post 10% of $25,000 bond.

By Tuesday morning, he was able to post the percentage bond — listed as $2,000 combined, online court records show. Thomas was listed as "self" posting the total with cash, records show.

The case is being prosecuted by Patrick Schulte, senior deputy attorney general, who is also handling Thomas' other ongoing case.

In that incident, state police have charged him with sexual assault, indecent assault and strangulation, among other allegations. Thomas is accused of unlawfully entering a Windber woman's home with alcohol in September and sexually assaulting her.

The Tribune-Democrat does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault or domestic violence unless they come forward publicly.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.