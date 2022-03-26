Somerset DA Thomas' wife files defamation suit against his accuser

Mar. 26—SOMERSET, Pa. — Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' wife, Amy Thomas, has filed a defamation suit against the woman accusing her husband of sexual assault, saying the accuser sought to damage her reputation through a briefly filed protection order last year.

The civil complaint alleges that the Windber woman made "false statements" to law enforcement officials and the court system to obtain a Protection of Victims of Sexual Violence or Intimidation order against Amy Thomas, who was accused of stalking her "two and a half years" earlier and sometimes appearing at her workplace.

Somerset County Judge Daniel Rullo granted the order in September, but vacated it four days later after discovering the order was only applicable to situations in which adults are filing on behalf of minors in abusive situations.

Acting on her own behalf, Amy Thomas filed the defamation suit in an eight-page complaint in the Somerset County Court of Common Pleas.

Both the court's decision to grant a temporary protection order and the move four days later to vacate that ruling drew media attention across the region, including in The Tribune-Democrat, Amy Thomas wrote in her filing, saying that it has jeopardized her ability to maintain her current employment as an attorney and her ability to practice law locally in the future.

"The false and defamatory statements made by the defendant have and will continue to adversely affect plaintiff's reputation as well as (her) economic interests," Amy Thomas wrote.

The Tribune-Democrat is not identifying the woman named as a defendant in the suit because she is also listed by state police as a victim in a sexual assault case.

An attorney was not yet listed for the Windber woman. Somerset defense attorney Matthew Zatko, who has previously represented her, said he may continue to do so, but has not yet entered a formal appearance with the court in the defamation case.

Story continues

Amy Thomas is seeking a court judgment in excess of $50,000 for the alleged losses suffered.

The initial court protection order was sought when the woman pressed charges against Jeffrey Thomas, who state police say sexually assaulted and strangled her inside her home.

Prosecutors with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General allege that Jeffrey Thomas entered the home that night despite being told to stay away. He has entered a plea of not guilty in that case, which is moving toward trial.