Somerset DA Thomas' wife files defamation suit against his accuser

Mar. 25—SOMERSET — Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas' wife, Amy, has filed a defamation suit against the woman accusing him of sexual assault, saying the accuser sought to damage her reputation through a briefly filed protection order last year.

The civil complaint alleges the Windber woman made "false statements" to law enforcement officials and the court system to obtain a Protection of Victims of Sexual Violence or Intimidation order against Amy Thomas, who was accused of stalking her "two and a half years" earlier and sometimes appearing at her workplace.

Somerset County Judge Dan Rullo granted the order in September but vacated it four days later after discovering the order was only applicable to situations where adults are filing on behalf of minors in abuse situations.

Acting on her own behalf, Amy Thomas filed the defamation suit in an eight-page complaint to Somerset County Court of Common Pleas.

Both the court's decision to grant a temporary protection order and the move four days later to vacate that ruling drew media attention across the region, including The Tribune-Democrat, Amy Thomas wrote in her filing, saying it has jeopardized her ability to maintain her current employment as an attorney and ability to practice law locally in the future.

"The false and defamatory statements made by the defendant have and will continue to adversely affect plaintiff's reputation as well as (her) economic interests," Amy Thomas wrote.

The Tribune-Democrat is not identifying the woman named as a defendant in the suit because she is also a listed by state police as a victim in a sexual assault case.

An attorney was not yet listed for the Windber woman. Somerset Defense Attorney Matt Zatko, who has previously represented her, said he may continue to do so but has not yet entered a formal appearance with the court in the defamation case.

Amy Thomas is seeking a court judgment in excess of $50,000 for the alleged losses suffered.

The initial court protection order was sought when the woman pressed charges against Jeff Thomas, who state police say sexually assaulted and strangled her inside her home.

Prosecutors with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General allege that Jeff Thomas entered the home that night despite being told to stay away.

Thomas has entered a plea of not guilty in that case, which is moving toward trial.