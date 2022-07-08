Somerset DA: Two arrested on Route 31 after drugs found in car

Jul. 8—SOMERSET, Pa. — A Stoystown couple are facing drug charges following a traffic stop Thursday in Somerset Township that yielded approximately 500 stamp bags of suspected heroin, authorities said.

The Somerset County Drug Task Force charged Ryan Philip Kubas, 25, of the 200 block of North Drive, and Sadie Nicole Johnson, 25, of the 200 block of South Somerset with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

According to a complaint affidavit, drug agents stop a 2011 Nissan Sedan on state Route 31 for "sharp body panels flapping in the wind."

"The message is clear to drug dealers: I will not allow you to bring this poison into Somerset County any longer," acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said. "Stay out of here or be prepared to face severe consequences."

Kubas and Johnson were arraigned Thursday by on-call District Attorney Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville and sent to the Someret County Jail after each failed to post $50,000 bond.

Police from Somerset Borough, Boswell Borough and Conemaugh Township assisted in the investigation, Metzgar said.