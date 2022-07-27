Somerset DA's wife charged with perjury, witness intimidation

The domestic dispute case against suspended Somerset District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas took another turn Wednesday, when the alleged victim in that case, his wife Amy Lee Thomas, was arraigned on charges Wednesday afternoon before Cambria County Magisterial District Judge Kevin J. Price with several offenses including perjury, a third-degree felony.

Charges filed against Amy Thomas, 37, of Windber, are related to the domestic dispute case that allegedly occurred in May 2021 but was not filed until a year later and is now in Cambria Court of Common Pleas.

Jeffrey Thomas is accused of punching Amy Thomas in the head numerous times while she was on FaceTime with her half-sister. The woman went to the state police and reported the alleged incident April 9, according to court documents. The incident occurred about a year earlier while the pair was traveling from Johnstown to Windber, according to police. A woman listed by state police as a witness to the video came forward to report it April 9, saying she took photographs of physical injuries. Initially, Jeffrey was charged initially charged with the offenses of simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment in that case.

The Attorney General's Office is in charge of this case. However, Trooper Meghan Flati, who filed the charges against Amy Thomas, also filed the charges against her husband, in the same alleged incident. It was from Amy Thomas' testimony at her husband's preliminary hearing, along with other action, evolving from the domestic dispute case where the new charges against Amy Thomas arose, according to a criminal police complaint.

Perjury is when someone under oath and swears to give truthful testimony, but gives information they believe is not true. The charges against Amy Thomas were filed after detailed records for Amy Thomas's cell phone were obtained by the state police, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

Amy Thomas is also charged with the misdemeanors intimidation of a witness, hindering prosecution by concealing/destroying evidence, obstruction of administration of law, false swearing and harassment. A defense lawyer is not listed on the court docket. She ais scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Price at 10 a.m. Aug. 10. She is free on an $25,000 unsecured bond.

On June 19, Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany granted Jeffrey Thomas's defense team's request to change the bond condition that required Jeffrey and Amy, to live separate from each other with the no contact order in place. He will still have to wear his ankle monitor device and be under the same conditions for house arrest and work release, the judge said.

It is not yet clear how the newest charges against Amy Thomas will affect those circumstances.

In a separate case, Jeffrey Thomas is also accused of entering an adult acquaintance's home on the evening of Sept. 18, 2021, without permission and remaining in the residence even after being told to leave. Police said he sexually and physically assaulted a woman. A jury trial is scheduled for September.

