Somerset DA's wife faces PFA; says she wasn't abused

Apr. 29—WINDBER, Pa. — The witness in a domestic abuse case against Jeffrey Thomas has obtained a protection from abuse order against the suspended Somerset County district attorney's wife.

A similar order was also ordered against Jeffrey Thomas by Senior Judge Timothy Creany in Cambria County on Thursday.

The PFA application alleges Amy Thomas drove to the woman's Westmoreland County home and another location trying to find her — and entered her residence uninvited — after the woman's statement led to domestic abuse charges against Jeffrey Thomas.

Amy Thomas identified herself as the woman Jeffrey Thomas is accused of striking during a FaceTime video call in 2021.

She said the allegations are "completely false."

Amy Thomas, in a statement to The Tribune-Democrat, contradicted the Westmoreland County woman's story in the hours after the temporary PFA order was filed against her, court records show.

The woman, who is not being identified by The Tribune-Democrat, has a longstanding connection to Amy Thomas — and wrote that she doesn't "feel safe" after the woman allegedly went to her residence "screaming" while her 4-month-old daughter was present.

The Tribune-Democrat had withheld Amy Thomas' identity from earlier stories about the alleged FaceTime incident — until she elected to speak about the situation.

In a telephone interview on Thursday, Amy Thomas told The Tribune-Democrat she did text the woman and drove to her home because she was angry that "lies" were being told about her family.

Amy Thomas acknowledged having an argument with her husband after they met at a Johnstown bar that night in 2021, and the woman "overheard it" through the call.

But she said her injuries were suffered in a car accident afterward, in a different vehicle, on the Route 56 Bypass.

"I spun (the car), and there's still a dent," she said, adding that the woman saw her after the crash. "I was upset."

In the protection order, the Westmoreland County woman wrote that she watched and heard Jeffrey Thomas hitting Amy Thomas in the face during a video call.

The woman said she drove to Windber and took photographs that showed that Amy Thomas' face was swollen and her blouse was torn, but was unable to convince her to seek medical attention.

According to state police, the woman went to them with the information on April 9 — approximately 11 months later.

Court records show Jeffrey and Amy Thomas now have separate Windber addresses.

Amy Thomas said Thursday she had no idea that the Westmoreland County woman went to authorities until her husband contacted her the day charges were filed.

At no point did state police or the attorney general's office call her about the incident, Amy Thomas said.

She acknowledged investigators have every right to press charges with or without a victim's cooperation — "but at least they could have asked," she said, "so I could have told them it wasn't true."

Amy Thomas said the newest actions against her husband are the result of a "poor" investigation by state Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office and a desperate attempt to bolster their case against him.

The state Office of Attorney General said the charges were based on statements and physical evidence.

"It is not unusual for a victim of domestic violence to protect their abuser. We filed charges based on an eyewitness account and physical corroboration," the AG's communications office said.

State prosecutors are seeking to have Jeffrey Thomas' bond revoked, saying in their motion that he's shown a pattern of violent behavior — including a recent 911 call involving an alleged altercation at the Thomases' home April 9 — the day the incident was reported to authorities.

Thomas is also accused of striking a vehicle and taunting a man after midnight March 31. Police said the man is a prosecution witness in the 2021 sex assault case against the suspended district attorney.

"The defendant has violated the conditions of his bond such that no condition or combination of conditions other than imprisonment will reasonably assure the safety of any person and/or the community," senior AG's office deputies Patrick Schulte and Tomm A. Mutschler wrote in their motion Thursday to revoke Thomas' bond.

An emergency protective order has also been filed in Cambria County barring Jeffrey Thomas from contacting the witness in the domestic assault case due to recent "intimidation."