Somerset farmers come together to raise money for charity

The group of farmers are raising money for Weston Hospicecare

A group of farmers have taken part in their third annual tractor run to raise money for charity.

The farmers said they wanted to "spread a little festive cheer" to North Somerset while raising money for Weston Hospicecare.

Farmers George Atwell and George Knowles started the tractor run in 2020.

In 2021, more than 150 tractors joined the drive and they raised £15,000 for the British Heart Foundation.

The farmers draped union jack flags on the tractors in the Queen's memory

Mr Atwell said in 2020 he was struggling with depression and the community helped him get back on his feet.

"Never did I think I would be the one to struggle," Mr Atwell said. "We never know who we might need.

"We are all in it together... we want to put a smile on people's faces," he said.

The tractors left Yatton and visited Kingston Seymour, Clevedon, Portishead, Portbury, Failand and Long Ashton

Farmers George Atwell and George Knowles started the tractor run in 2020

This year, union jack flags were draped on the tractors in memory of the Queen who died in September.

The tractors left Yatton at 11:30 GMT and visited Kingston Seymour, Clevedon, Portishead, Portbury, Failand and Long Ashton.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk