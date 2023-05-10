'Somerset Gimp' to appear in court charged with knife offence

Somerset Gimp

Police investigating a rubber-clad gimp terrorising West Country villages have charged a 31-year-old man with multiple offences.

Joshua Hunt, of Claverham, will appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with two counts of affray and one count each of possession of a bladed article and committing an act of outraging public decency.

Avon and Somerset Police said one of the affray charges and the possession of a bladed article charge related to an incident in Bleadon on Tuesday.

While the second charge related to an incident in Bleadon on Sunday, and the outraging public decency charge related to an incident in Cleeve on 25 October.

Hunt is currently in police custody pending the hearing.

Police in Somerset said extra patrols had been deployed in Bleadon following an incident at the weekend.

Inspector Graeme Hall said on Tuesday: "We took this morning’s report extremely seriously and had officers on the scene within minutes which ultimately led to the arrest being made.”

The nickname “Somerset Gimp” was coined after villagers in Claverham, Cleeve and Yatton reported being harassed by a man dressed in a masked bodysuit.

