'Somerset Gimp' found guilty after he told police 'I am not a gimp'

Joshua Hunt insisted he was not a gimp and did not own a suit

A masked man who terrorised women in Somerset while dressed in black clothes, and told police “I am not a gimp”, has been found guilty of deliberately causing distress.

Joshua Hunt, 32, insisted he had not worn a gimp suit, did not own one and that he only wore dark clothing to cover himself in mud.

But on Friday he was found guilty at Bristol Magistrates’ Court of two offences under the Public Order Act of causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

Hunt, a self-employed gardener, stood trial at Bristol Magistrates Court over incidents on May 7 and May 9 this year in Bleadon, near Weston-super-Mare.

In the first incident, motorist Lucy Lodge said she was driving home in Bleadon when she saw a masked individual “writhing and crawling as if in a military fashion.”

In a written statement, she said: “I could see the person was wearing very tight, dark clothing and had a mask on their face. The mask was dark and very tight and two white crosses where the eyes should be.

“My first thought was it could be a possible abduction and the person was trying to get me out of my car. It was terrifying although I had only seen them for a few seconds.

Hunt was apprehended two days later on May 9 after another female driver, Samantha Brown, reported seeing a man dressed all in black with a face mask as she drove from work with her sister-in-law and another colleague.

“When I saw them my sister-in-law screamed. I had to speed up to get past them and he jumped to the side of my car,” she said in a statement.

“When I saw the person I felt sheer horror. When I got home I was shaking and crying. I was scared by this person - anything could have happened and they had their hands behind their back and they could have been holding anything.”

Minutes after his arrest, Hunt, who was wearing grey trousers and a black hooded top , told police officers: “I am not a gimp - I do not own a gimp suit. I am not in a gimp suit.”

A search inside his van found a collection of wet black clothing, women’s tights, face masks and gloves. There was also neon white paint used for drawing on a mask, the court heard.

During his police interview, the 32-year-old said his mental health had been in “crisis” over problems with his medication and wanted to take his own life, the court heard.

“I am crying out for help and need help with my mental health,” he told officers.

Giving evidence in court, Hunt said he had been in a “very traumatic state of mind” at the time of the alleged offences and was now receiving counselling.

He explained he would go out at night and change into black clothing to go “mudding” in what he described was a “self-loathing thing” he did to relieve negative thoughts.

“Which a lot of people wouldn’t understand, which is something I do to get covered in mud which is another reason I was there as it is close to the estuary where there is mud,” he said.

“The clothes I wear and face masks are for mudding only, hence why I had them in the vehicle,” he said

“Time from time, it is a self-loathing thing because I feel so crap about myself. It’s a release because I feel like s--t - I cover myself in s--t.”

Hunt added that although he admitted his actions were “frightening”, he was completely unaware he was causing distress to passers-by as he apologised to the women who reported him.

“It never entered my head that what I was doing was frightening people,” he said.

Bristol Magistrates Court heard that during a search of Hunt’s home in Claverham, officers found a journal in which he had written a story about someone called Jack who purchases a black rubber suit and mask with white paint on the mask.

He had also done internet searches in 2022 and 2023 about the “Somerset Gimp” and the “Gimp of Cleeve”, the court heard.

