'Somerset Gimp' has outraging public decency charge dropped

Joshua Hunt will appear before magistrates next month

A man accused of being the ‘Somerset Gimp’ is to be charged with new offences after some were dropped following a review.

Joshua Hunt, 31, from Claverham, Somerset, had been due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday to enter a plea to one charge of outraging public decency.

It followed a series of incidents across a number of Somerset villages including one allegation a man dressed in a latex suit jumped in front of a woman’s car.

But the Crown Prosecution Service said Mr Hunt now faces alternative charges under the Public Order Act. He will next appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on July 18.

In a statement, the CPS said: “The charges against Joshua Hunt have been reviewed in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors and proceedings at Bristol Crown Court have been concluded.

“Proceedings have been commenced in relation to two alternative charges contrary to the Public Order Act 1986 and Mr Hunt is due to appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on 18 July 2023.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Joshua Hunt are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.