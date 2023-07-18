‘Somerset Gimp’ suspect denies scaring two women

Joshua Hunt denies the charges against him - Dale Cherry

A man accused of being the “Somerset Gimp” has denied jumping out in front of two women and leaving them terrified while dressed head to toe in latex.

Joshua Hunt is charged with leaping out in front of the shocked women while wearing a rubber gimp outfit during two separate incidents, a court heard.

The 32-year-old appeared at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to deny two public order offences.

Mr Hunt, who lives at Brook Farm, Claverham, Somerset, is accused of having approached two lone women drivers on separate occasions in the Bleadon area, on May 7 and May 9 2022.

As the charges were read to him in court Mr Hunt, who was dressed in a white shirt and beige trousers, shook his head.

There have been a number of reports in villages around Somerset of what appeared to be a man dressed in a gimp suit - Avon and Somerset Police

The Section 4 public order offences against him stated that he used threatening and abusive behaviour that led both victims to fear violence would be used against them.

Chairman of the magistrates, Eileen Westwood told Mr Hunt: “You pleaded not guilty to these offences and your case has been listed for a district judge to hear on August 16 for a case management hearing.

“We are going to address the matters against you until that date. You are free to go.”

Mr Hunt was released on bail and told to next appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on August 16.

‘Very nice young lad’

A magistrates’ court hearing in May heard that during a separate incident in October last year Mr Hunt allegedly left a pair of friends distressed after he approached them wearing a gimp suit and rubbing his genitals over his clothing.

He denies a charge of outraging public decency in relation to that incident.

There have been a number of reports in villages around Somerset in recent years of what appeared to be a man dressed in a gimp suit, prompting Avon and Somerset Police to issue appeals for the public to report any sightings.

A neighbour, who lives in Claverham, has previously described Mr Hunt as “lovely” and a “very nice young lad”.

They added: “I know Joshua because he works for me, he does my gardening.”

