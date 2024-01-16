Somerset health service for homeless expects busy winter

The service has drop in centres across Somerset offering health checks, testing and sexual health checks

A healthcare drop in centre for homeless people said they will be expecting more people to come in during the cold weather.

The Homeless and Rough Sleepers Nursing Service in Somerset said it is working closely with the county's Severe Weather Emergency team.

"The need we found astonished all of us," Karen George, clinical lead at the service, said.

"We've seen a change within the last year with the cost of living crisis."

"We're finding more people living in their cars or sofa surfing with friends and then ending up on the streets because they overstay their welcome," she added.

The service has drop in centres across Somerset offering health checks, testing and sexual health checks.

Oscar Fox uses the service several times a week

"What happens when you can't ring your GP at eight in the morning because you don't have a phone or can't charge it?," Ms George said.

"We do health coordination for these people who have lost their trust in healthcare services."

'I was a wreck'

Oscar Fox, who uses the service twice a week, said the staff at the service are "incredible".

When Mr Fox was homeless they helped him get into a hotel, and eventually into his own flat.

"When I first came here I was a wreck. I was shabby, homeless. I'm really much better - mentally and physically."

Andy Lloyd, a health improvement manager for Somerset Council, said it was important homelessness was seen as a health and wellbeing issue, rather than a housing concern.

"The needs of this client group are quite complex and if you try and if you try and see any of this group's needs in insolation you don't get the best outcomes.

"People who experience homelessness are much more likely to experience ill health.

"By only focussing on one area at a time you're creating further disadvantage."

'Improving lives'

The service is expecting more vulnerable people to come in since the Met Office issued a "cold health alert" for south-west England.

"Our numbers are increasing throughout winter," Ms George said.

"People come in for the warmth and then see one of the nurses.

"We are improving their lives by improving their healthcare.

"If they feel better about themselves, it's a knock on effect on stepping forward, instead of stepping backwards all the time."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk