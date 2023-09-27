Somerset Hills Regional School District sued for alleged teachers union retaliation

A veteran art teacher at Bedwell Elementary School in Bernardsville who is the head negotiator of the district's teachers union has filed a lawsuit against the Somerset Hills Regional School District, alleging he is the victim of retaliation for his union activities.

James McCarron, who has been a teacher at Bedwell since 1992, filed the lawsuit Monday in Superior Court also claiming his reputation has been defamed, his civil rights have been violated and he is the victim of age discrimination and retaliatory harassment.

The school district has not filed an answer to the lawsuit.

McCarron, who previously served as president of the union, has been assigned to the district's Central Office doing what the lawsuit calls "menial work" on curriculum.

McCarron received the assignment in March, a month after the state's Institutional Abuse Investigation Unit (IAIU) found an allegation filed against him in December was unfounded. The investigation "completely exonerated" McCarron and found that "a child was not harmed or placed at risk of harm," according to the lawsuit.

McCarron was placed on administrative leave with pay after the complaint was filed.

The substance of that allegation has not been disclosed.

The lawsuit alleges the school district "pursued baseless complaints in an effort to sabotage (McCarron's) career."

Also see: Cellphones put away at Bridgewater-Raritan HS to improve student focus, wellness

At the time of his transfer from Bedwell to the Central Office, McCarron was vice president of the Somerset Hills Education Association and head negotiator for the union as contract talks were underway.

The lawsuit says the school district also tried to remove McCarron from the contract negotiations while the investigation was being conducted, but the district "relented" in mediation.

The lawsuit contends that McCarron is "the only person removed from their teaching position after an IAIU finding of unfounded and sent to Central Office."

Since that time, the lawsuit says, his former art class has been replaced with rotating substitute teachers "with the students coloring every art class rather than learning."

According to the lawsuit, McCarron was scheduled to return to the classroom March 7, but his return was pulled off the school board's agenda. At the next meeting March 15, the school board transferred him to the Central Office "without any prior knowledge, contact or discussion" with him.

He was later told, the lawsuit says, that he was being transferred because of his "interference with the 'orderly operation of the district.'"

In the lawsuit McCarron says in October 2021, he was denied permission to take the necessary courses to meet the requirements for a Master of Fine Arts degree. He also alleges that he was denied personal days off in January 2022 although requests by others were approved.

Two dozen staffers, parents and residents spoke in favor of returning McCarron to the classroom at the school board’s April 26 meeting.

In June, the school board approved McCarron's annual salary of $103,650.

McCarron is represented by Richard Flaum of DiFrancesco, Bateman, Kunzman, Davis, Lehrer & Flaum.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Somerset Hills School District sued over teachers union retaliation