Somerset homeowner fatally shoots man he finds in his car, police say

1
Taylor Six
·1 min read

A Pulaski County homeowner fatally shot a man he found inside his SUV early Monday, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Forty-nine-year-old Gregory N. Ramsey, of Somerset, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.

According to Major Jeff Hancock, deputies responded to a shooting complaint around 1 a.m. on Ash Street in the Green Meadows Subdivision.

When officers arrived at the residence, they spoke with the homeowner who said he found Ramsey inside his SUV parked in his driveway, according to Sheriff Jared Speck. Major Hancock said Ramsey was in the SUV without the permission of the homeowner.

The homeowners told deputies he approached the vehicle, opened the door of the SUV and confronted Ramsey. Anderson then shot Ramsey.

Detective Matt Bryant, with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation’s Division, will continue the investigation with the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.

Somerset Police Department and the Somerset/Pulaski County EMS assisted on the scene.

No charges have been filed against the homeowner, Hancock said. Once the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Pulaski County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for a determination concerning presentation to a Pulaski County Grand Jury.

Recommended Stories

  • Richland School Board to consider ‘race, culture’ policy passed by Kennewick

    The policy says students shouldn’t be “indoctrinated” into the belief that the U.S. is systemically racist.

  • School Shooting Tracker: Counting school shootings since 2013

    NBC News is tracking school shootings. Here’s what we found.

  • St. Louis high school shooting leaves three dead, including suspect

    Students were fleeing the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School when police arrived at 9:10 a.m. (1410 GMT) to answer an active shooter call, Commissioner Mike Sack told a news conference. The students told officers a shooter was inside with a "long gun," Sack said. Police entered and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who appeared to be about 20 years old, fatally wounding him, he added.

  • Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman

    The story was posted onto Reddit and quickly attracted a string of comments

  • Man charged with deaths in Stockton, Oakland was isolated and quiet, says neighbor

    Wesley Brownlee, 43, was charged with three counts of murder in San Joaquin County court on Tuesday.

  • Man fatally shot outside his home on Tuesday

    A man was fatally shot outside his home Tuesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office is looking for a motive.

  • Japanese economic minister steps down over church links

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's economic revitalisation minister stepped down on Monday after growing criticism of his failure to fully explain his ties to a church group that critics say is akin to a cult, a move that will be a blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Daishiro Yamagiwa, the first person to resign from Kishida's government since he took power last year, became the highest profile political casualty thus far from a widening scandal sparked by the July killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. His quitting is likely to further damage Kishida, whose support has tumbled to record lows amid revelations about connections between nearly half of the lawmakers of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Unification Church.

  • Police ‘Accidentally’ Shoot Journalist Who Exposed Government Corruption

    Arshad Sharif FAcebookAuthorities in Kenya are investigating the mysterious police shooting of a controversial Pakistani journalist. Kenyan police say Arshad Sharif, 50, died when his car came under fire at a roadblock in Kajiado, near Nairobi on Sunday night. Police say his brother, who was driving the car, blasted through the roadblock and that Sharif was shot in a case of “mistaken identity.” Supporters of the journalist, who left Pakistan in May after being charged with sedition after exposi

  • U.S. government to issue warnings on election threats -Politico

    The federal government is set to issue a warning this week about threats to the United States' elections operations ahead of Nov. 8 congressional elections, Politico reported on Monday. The internal intelligence bulletin will lay out specifics on cyber threats from China and Russia, as well as potential physical threats to election officials across the country, according to the news outlet's report, which cited two people familiar with the matter. Republicans are aiming to win back control of the Senate and the House of Representatives from Biden's fellow Democrats in the midterm elections.

  • UPDATE: 17-year-old girl killed, another hurt in shooting at Tallahassee apartment complex

    The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday and killed a teenage girl and injured another.

  • VIX’s Tandem Swings With S&P 500 Show Options Obsession Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Alongside all the other strange things happening in markets this year is the VIX’s increasing propensity to move in the same direction of equities. It’s a previously rare occurrence that happened again Monday.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesRenter

  • Three New Yorkers killed by fentanyl-laced cocaine ordered from delivery service

    ‘Julia was a driven professional with everything to live for. Never in a billion years would she have touched anything with fentanyl,’ father says

  • Man indicted on murder charges in Mother’s Day shooting of ex-girlfriend on US-35

    A grand jury has indicted the suspect in a deadly mother’s day shooting.

  • More than 65 pounds of fentanyl seized in massive York County drug bust, investigators say

    A massive drug bust has led to the largest amount of fentanyl to be taken off the streets of York County, according to the sheriff’s office.

  • Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. Jordan apparently suffered an unspecified "medical issue" at the wheel of his car, and the vehicle struck the side of a building on his way to the Warner Bros studio set of the Fox television series "Call Me Kat," according to his agent, Don LeClair. The diminutive actor - he stood just 4 feet, 11 inches (1.5 meters) tall - co-starred on the show as a newly single gay man working as the head baker at the Louisville, Kentucky, cafe of the lead character, Kat, played by Mayim Bialik.

  • Worcester police investigate fatal shooting on Burncoat Street

    There is police activity in the area of Burncoat Street and Marland Road, near the campus.

  • ‘I’m at a loss of words:’ Family of missing 17-year-old speaks after human remains found

    Kathuri is trying to sort out his emotions after he got the news about his son, 17-year-old Yuron Kathuri.

  • Nine dead and 47 wounded in attack on south Somalia hotel

    Nine people were killed and 47 wounded Sunday in an attack on a hotel in Kismayo, southern Somalia, claimed by the Al-Shabaab Islamist group, the region's security minister said.

  • 8 killed in Somalia as militants attack port city hotel

    Eight people were killed after militants stormed a hotel in Somalia's port city of Kismayo, an attack that started with a suicide bombing Sunday before gunmen forcibly entered and exchanged fire with security forces. The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its fighters had penetrated the Tawakal Hotel. Security forces from the southern Somali state of Jubaland later ended the siege, killing the gunmen and rescuing scores of people, state media reported.

  • Family details horrific abuse at hands of female ISIS leader

    A Kansas native convicted of leading an all-female battalion of the Islamic State group had a long history of monstrous behavior that included sexual and physical abuse of her own children, family members said in court filings. Prosecutors cited the abuse allegations in seeking a maximum 20-year sentence for Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, when she is sentenced Nov. 1 for providing material support to the Islamic State group.