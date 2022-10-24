Somerset homeowner fatally shoots man he finds in his car, police say

A Pulaski County homeowner fatally shot a man he found inside his SUV early Monday, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Forty-nine-year-old Gregory N. Ramsey, of Somerset, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.

According to Major Jeff Hancock, deputies responded to a shooting complaint around 1 a.m. on Ash Street in the Green Meadows Subdivision.

When officers arrived at the residence, they spoke with the homeowner who said he found Ramsey inside his SUV parked in his driveway, according to Sheriff Jared Speck. Major Hancock said Ramsey was in the SUV without the permission of the homeowner.

The homeowners told deputies he approached the vehicle, opened the door of the SUV and confronted Ramsey. Anderson then shot Ramsey.

Detective Matt Bryant, with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation’s Division, will continue the investigation with the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.

Somerset Police Department and the Somerset/Pulaski County EMS assisted on the scene.

No charges have been filed against the homeowner, Hancock said. Once the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Pulaski County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for a determination concerning presentation to a Pulaski County Grand Jury.