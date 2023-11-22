Somerset, Hunterdon final election results for local offices released

The results are final in nail-biting elections in Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

In the tightest race, Democrat Shawn Guerra edged Republican Mark Speed by one vote for a seat on the Bound Brook Borough Council, 698 to 697.

The other Council seat was won by Republican Glen Rossi with 723 votes. Incumbent Democrat Abel Gomez was fourth with 686 votes.

Voters in Hillsborough split on two Township Committee seats.

Democrat Samantha Hand led the field with 5,869 votes.

The race for the second Committee seat was close with Republican Catherine Payne edging her running mate, Jim Ruh, by five votes, 5,764 to 5,759.

Democrat Ronald Yoder was fourth with 5,681 votes.

More: Andy Kim must outflank Tammy Murphy — and the NJ ballot 'line.' Can he succeed? | Stile

In Bernards, seven votes kept Democrats from winning two seats on the Township Committee.

Democrat Ann Duarte McCarthy led the race with 4,034 votes. Republican Gary Baumann followed with 4,000 votes and Democrat Puiwan Lily Wong trailed by only seven votes at 3,993.

Republican Tyler Seville trailed with 3,963 votes.

In Hunterdon County, the closest race was for the third seat on the Readington Board of Education.

Ellen DePinto and Christina Napoli led the five-candidate field with 2,662 and 2,632 votes, respectively.

Only three votes separated the race for the third seat. Elizabeth Fiore got 2,480 votes with Carol Hample tallying 2,477 votes. Fifth in the election was Jodi Betterman with 2,203 votes.

For a West Amwell seat on the South Hunterdon Regional Board of Education, Michael Strouse defeated Jennifer Batchellor by six votes, 462 to 456.

Four votes separated the race for a second seat on the Delaware Township Committee.

Democrat Susan Lockwood was top vote-getter with 966 votes.

Republican David Bond was second with 897 votes, only four votes ahead of Democrat Peter McCrohan with 893 votes.

Republican Joan Bailly was fourth with 851 votes.

In the race for the Glen Gardner seat on the North Hunterdon Regional Board of Education, Shelley Crisologo edged Brendan McIssac 148 to 143.

“We are very pleased with how the 2023 general election proceeded in Somerset County, and commend every candidate and voter for participating in the democratic process,” Somerset County Clerk Steve Peter said in a statement. “The continued partnership and cooperation of our municipal clerks, County Board of Elections, and my office in conducting elections gives me confidence that we are ready for a successful 2024 Presidential Primary and General Election.”

Under state law, counties' Boards of Canvassers meet 15 days after the election to review and certify the results. The results then have to be sent to the state Secretary of State within five days.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Somerset, Hunterdon County official election results 2023