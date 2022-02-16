Somerset jail inmate heads to trial, accused of dousing another inmate with urine

Feb. 15—SOMERSET — A prisoner in the Somerset County Jail who suffers from hepatitis B will appear in county court, accused of tossing a cup of urine in the face of another inmate during a dispute, authorities said.

Robert Lee Chet Curry, 29, of Freidens, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.

Somerset Borough police charged Curry, of Friedens, with assault by a prisoner and aggravated harassment by a prisoner.

According to a complaint affidavit, an argument broke out on Dec. 19 between Curry and another inmate. Later that day, Curry urinated in a cup while in his cell. He allegedly carried the cup with him, found the inmate and tossed the liquid in the man's face and mouth.

A blood test showed Curry tested positive for hepatitis B, the complaint said.

Curry was in jailed for leading police on a high-speed chase through Somerset Township on Dec. 15.

Troopers in Somerset said Curry fled a traffic stop and sped away at 70 mph.

Curry was arrested at his residence in the Friedens area and a search of his vehicle yielded drugs and drug paraphernalia, troopers said.

At the time of his arrest, Curry told prison officials that he suffered from hepatitis B.