Somerset will light up for holiday season on Saturday

Nov. 23—SOMERSET, Pa. — The annual Light Up Somerset event is set for Saturday and promises numerous family-friendly events to get the community in the holiday spirit.

"It's an amazing, magical, traditional community event, and it's just so heartwarming to see everyone come together," Somerset Inc. Community Engagement Director Kelley Duppstadt said.

The celebration kicks off with Small Business Saturday, which will last throughout the day and will run parallel with other festivities taking place throughout the day after 2 p.m.

Attractions range from a pop-up Christmas tree farm and a mobile coffee shop by Heirloom Pines, a holiday biergarten and a Christkindl market to a gift-wrapping station by the Children's Aid Home, pop-up food locations, Santa's wagon rides, story time with Mrs. Claus and much more.

There will also be a holiday parade traveling from Rosina Avenue to North Center Avenue at 6 p.m., and live music throughout town all evening.

Duppstadt added that there will be firepits in several uptown-area locations for visitors to keep warm, and a special hidden elves scavenger hunt at local businesses for children to find and scan a QR code in order to win a prize.

"It's a full day of holiday activities," she said.

Adam Kopp, Somerset Trust Co. branch operations assistant and Somerset Inc. vice chairman, described the event as a day full of fun to kick off the holiday season.

"We've been doing it for a number of years now, and it seems to get better every year," he said.

Kopp added that the light up is different from other Somerset Inc. happenings because typically the group is trying to entice visitors to come to town, whereas this is an event catered toward residents.

His favorite aspect is the parade because there are so many people that congregate near the diamond at the center of town to take in the procession.

Kopp said he remembers similar events in the region that he attended as a child, and getting to be part of this memory-maker is a joy for him.

"I think, Light Up Somerset resonates with me because I want the same experience for our community, certainly for the children, to create these memories that they'll remember for the rest of their lives."

For more information and a complete list of events, visit somersetinc.org.