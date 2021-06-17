Somerset man accused of shooting spree to be sentenced June 24

Jun. 17—A Somerset man is expected to be sentenced next week after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a shooting spree on Elihu Cabin Hollow Road back in May 2020.

James Lawrence Wilkinson, 57, has pleaded guilty to first-degree Wanton Endangerment and first-degree Criminal Mischief as part of a mediation overseen by Judge Doughlas George through the state's senior status program.

Wilkinson was initially indicted last July for a total of four counts of wanton endangerment in addition to the first-degree Criminal Mischief charge.

Those charges stemmed from an investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office into a May 30, 2020, incident regarding a male subject in a gray Dodge Dakota driving around the 4600 block of Elihu Cabin Hollow Road, shooting from his vehicle and also from outside his truck, at residents and structures nearby.

Sheriff's units found the truck in the driveway of the home of Wilkinson's parents. Wilkinson was accused of firing several rounds toward the residence and threatening his mother with an SKS rifle, according to PCSO.

While at his parents' residence, Wilkinson also used a hatchet to bust out the windows of a van that was sitting in front of the home. Prior to going to his parents' home, deputies said, Wilkinson had driven his truck into James Sledge's residence — pushing in a wall — and also fired shots.

No one was injured in these incidents, but due to the nature of the report, PCSO initially arrested Wilkinson on attempted murder charges.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Bridgeman, who prosecuted the case, told the Commonwealth Journal that it was established during mediation that Wilkinson had shot into the ground and wrecked into the porch of a rental home owned by his parents. One victim and an officer participated in the mediation and agreed to its resolution — which involves a recommendation that Wilkinson be sentenced to 10 years on each of the two counts, to be served concurrently (or simultaneously) for a total of 10 years.

Bridgeman is further recommending that Wilkinson's sentence be probated for a term of four years on the conditions that he receives mental health and substance/alcohol abuse treatment from the VA (US Department of Veterans Affairs) per the recommendations of clinicians from the VA and Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole social services clinicians.

Until formal sentencing, currently set for June 24 before Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker, Wilkinson remains free on a $25,000 bond.