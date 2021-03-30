Somerset man again denied shock probation in stalking case

Mar. 30—A Somerset man who was sentenced last fall to five years in prison in regard to a domestic-related case has been denied a bid for early release for a second time.

Kameron Neal Espey, 28, pleaded guilty via the Rocket Docket last July to three counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment and one count of first-degree Stalking in connection to incidents that occurred the month before.

Espey was accused of having followed a woman who had obtained the EPO against him to the Wendy's/Valero in Burnside on June 15, where video footage captured a verbal altercation between the two. Espey was shown to have left as the woman approached the front counter but was taken into custody some 90 minutes later on Hearthside Drive.

Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette sentenced Espey to five years in prison on October 21. In a motion filed in December, Espey's attorney Dan Thompson noted that the judge had indicated a willingness to consider shock probation if Espey entered an inpatient treatment facility and given that the victim has since moved out of state. The motion also asked that Espey be considered for SMART (Supervision, Monitoring, Accountability, Responsibility, and Treatment) probation.

However, Judge Burdette ultimately denied the motion and Thompson refiled last month with information that the victim in the case was specifically agreeable to shock probation, was willing to testify and wanted the EPO/DVO dismissed.

That motion too was denied in an order filed March 17.

Espey remains lodged at the Wayne County Detention Center.