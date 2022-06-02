Somerset man, already sentenced for assaulting girl, accused of assaulting two boys

Jun. 2—BOSWELL, Pa. — A Somerset man who was sentenced to state prison for assaulting a 7-year-old girl will now stand trial accused of sexually assaulting two boys, ages 7 and 8, in Jenner Township last year, authorities said.

Tyler James Kerlin, 27, of the 100 block of East Fairview Street, was held for trial following a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.

State police in Somerset allege that Kerlin assaulted a 7-year-old boy at a Front Street residence in January 2021.

Kerlin was charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of minors.

In the second case, Kerlin allegedly assaulted an 8-year-old boy inside a Front Street residence.

He was charged with indecent assault, simple assault and corruption of minors.

Both of the incidents came to light after ChildLine reports were filed in June 2021 and forensic interviews were conducted with the boys at the Child Advocacy Center in Somerset.

Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary had sentenced Kerlin on April 28 to serve 10 months to five years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to corruption of minors.

According to state police in Somerset, Kerlin allegedly assaulted a girl at a Jenner Township residence.

In that case, troopers said when they interviewed Kerlin he initially denied the allegation. At one point during the interview with troopers, Kerlin allegedly stopped and said that he wanted to go back to jail, then asked, "What if it happened accidentally?"

Charges were filed following a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Somerset.