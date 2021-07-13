Somerset man arrested after barricading inside home

Jul. 13—A potential crisis situation was averted Tuesday as Somerset Police arrested a local man wanted on multiple warrants who initially refused to communicate with officers.

The incident began at 10:43 a.m., according to SPD Captain Mike Correll, when patrol officers and detectives attempted to serve a search warrant at the home located at 2266 Monticello Street.

Once on scene, a male was spotted inside the residence whom one officer recognized as Bret Lee Copple, 43, of Somerset.

The department confirmed with Pulaski County 911 Dispatch that Copple was wanted on two Probation Violation warrants. With no sign of additional people inside the home and Copple refusing to communicate with officers, an additional search warrant was obtained for officers to enter the residence and attempt to locate Copple.

Capt. Correll explained that the initial search warrant was unrelated to Copple's outstanding warrants and specified evidence unrelated to Tuesday's incident.

In the meantime, officers worked to establish a secure perimeter around the residence — blocking several access points to that area of Monticello Street.

"Initially the male subject was potentially armed," Capt. Correll said, "so we took our time to gain peaceful cooperation."

After obtaining and administering the second search warrant, at approximately 3:20 p.m., Copple was located inside a closet within the residence by Sgt. Derek Flynn and SPD Detectives. Officer Elgin Pettus served the arrest warrants and Copple was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center without further incident.

Capt. Correll noted that "there is no threat to the community."