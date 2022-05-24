Somerset man arrested in teen's shooting claims self-defense

A Somerset Center man arrested over the weekend for shooting and killing a teen is claiming self-defense.

Kirk Thomas Culik, 66, was arraigned Monday afternoon in the 2B District Court of Hillsdale County on charges of homicide — open murder — statutory short form, which leaves it up to a jury to determine whether or not the case meets the elements for first- or second-degree murder.

Police were called to the area of Culik’s home on Mill Street, just off of U.S. 12, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting and arrived to find a 16-year-old male laying in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The teen was transported to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital where he later died.

Culik was also transported to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital for treatment of a head injury, police said.

Hillsdale County Prosecutor Neal Brady said Tuesday the incident started while Culik was in his driveway, possibly unloading groceries from his car, and the teen was walking down the street with two other teenagers.

“They were calling him, allegedly using street language,” Brady said. “One of the boys claim they had talked to him before.”

A verbal altercation escalated when Culik approached the teens in the road which then turned physical. Each side claims the other was the first to go hands on and a shoving match ensued, Brady said.

“There’s a discrepancy between who pushed who first,” Brady said. “He (Culik) has a different perspective of what went on.”

Brady said Culik claims he was ultimately knocked to the ground by the teens after one of them struck him in the back of the head.

He further claims he was being kicked and stomped on and that’s when he pulled his concealed 9 mm handgun which he was licensed to carry and he fired once, striking the 16-year-old male in the neck, Brady said.

“He’s claiming it was self-defense,” Brady said.

Brady said Culik has no other criminal history and is a former Michigan Department of Corrections employee who grew up in Detroit.

On the night of the shooting, Daryl Blackno, a neighbor down the street, said he heard the gunshot and came out of his home across U.S. 12 and saw kids running down Mill Street saying someone needed help and that's when he saw the teenager laying in a ditch bleeding.

Culik is tentatively scheduled for a probable cause conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 1 in the 2B District Court where he will be represented by Jack Lovinger, an attorney in Hillsdale.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Somerset man arrested in teen's shooting claims self-defense