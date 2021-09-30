Somerset man arrested in Wayne County's $160K+ drug bust

Sep. 30—A local man has been arrested in what Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron is calling one of the biggest methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl seizures in Wayne County history.

Troy Huff, 38, of Somerset, was arrested Wednesday night on charges of Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Receiving Stolen Property, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine, enhanced), first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (heroin, enhanced), first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (greater than or equal to 4 grams of cocaine, enhanced), Aggravated Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (greater than or equal to 28 grams of fentanyl, enhanced), two counts of second-degree of Possession of a Controlled Substance (drug unspecified, enhanced) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The charges stem from a joint investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the Lake Cumberland Drug Task Force Agency. LCDTF Director Wayne Conn and Wayne Deputies Derek Dennis and Jerry Coffey were along East Ky. 90 observing for a vehicle believed to be coming to Hicks Grocery to sell illegal narcotics.

Sheriff Catron reported that around 6:41 p.m., the suspected vehicle entered the parking lot, and the officers conducted a traffic stop. After the driver and his passenger exited the vehicle, Dep. Dennis deployed his K-9 partner Dunya for a free air sniff around the vehicle.

Dep. Dunya alerted on the driver's door area, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies Dennis, Coffey and Director Conn then searched the vehicle — resulting in the seizure of a stolen loaded 40 caliber Glock handgun, two pounds and 9.58 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 56 grams of suspected cocaine, 67 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl mix, 50.5 grams of suspected pressed fentanyl pills, three suspected hydrocodone tablets, one suspected suboxone tablet, several plastic baggies and a set of digital scales.

Also seized was a 2020 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, five AK-47 magazines with two boxes of ammo, three cell phones, a safe and $905 in cash. The estimated street value of the seized items is $164,000.

Sheriff Catron emphasized in his news release that neither the owners of Hicks Grocery nor their employees were associated with this incident or any other illegal activities.

Deputies Dennis, Coffey and Director Conn was assisted at the scene by Sheriff Catron and an unnamed United States DEA agent.

The investigation is continuing by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Lake Cumberland Drug Task Force and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.