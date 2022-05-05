Somerset man charged with assaulting one child, trying to assault another

Somerset resident Tyler James Kerlin, 27, has been charged in one case with raping a 7-year-old and in another case with indecent assault of a 8-year-old. State police said both assaults occurred in a Jenner Township residence.

The investigation begun by reports of a ChildLine — one report on June 14 involving the 7-year-old and one on June 25 involving the 8-year-old, according to probable-cause affidavits written by Trooper Daniel Kephart. Both cases went before District Judge Susan Mankamyer of Boswell this week.

At the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, ChildLine is where any person may report suspected abuse at 1-800-932-0313. Trained specialists at the Childline receive referrals of suspected child abuse and general child well-being concerns.

On Jan. 1, Kerlin threw something glass at the 8-year-old child when the child walked into the residence. The object hit the child's toe and the child began to bleed, according to the affidavit.

Kephart wrote that Kerlin chased the child around and attempted to touch him. The child then ran to another room and locked himself in there, according to the affidavit.

On the same day, Kerlin sexually assaulted a 7-year-old, who described the incident to authorities at the Child Advocacy Center and pointed out parts of a male anatomy shown in a diagram, Kephart said. The trooper was present for the interview.

In one case, Kerlin was charged with criminal attempt, indecent assault, simple assault and corruption of minors, all first-degree misdemeanors in this case. He was placed in Somerset County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

In the other case, Kerlin was charged with rape of child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child and indecent assault person less than 12 years of age, and a lesser graded misdemeanor offense of corruption of minors. He was placed on a $100,000 bond.

