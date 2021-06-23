Somerset man charged with false imprisonment after incident at convenience store

Jun. 23—SOMERSET — A Somerset man was jailed on Tuesday, accused of trying to climbing into a woman's vehicle at a convenience store, prompting her to cry for help, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Irving Cruz, 34, of the 200 block of Stoystown Road, with false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness.

According to a criminal complaint, Cruz followed a woman from the vestibule of the store on North Center Avenue in Somerset Township around 6 a.m., Tuesday.

Cruz asked the woman for a ride and when she refused, he allegedly prevented her from closing the door. The woman cried for help and store customers intervened.

Troopers said when they arrived, they found Cruze under the influence of a controlled substance. Video surveillance showed Cruz had been shuffling backward between the gas pumps and jumping into the bushes.

Before Cruz was taken to UPMC Somerset, he continued to act erratically — forcing multiple troopers and EMS workers to restraining and sedate him, the criminal complaint said.

Cruz was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $10,000 bond.