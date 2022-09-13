Somerset man charged with felonies related to child sexual assault of a 6-year-old

A family friend who often visited and babysat their kids including a 6-year-old girl at the time is accused by Somerset Borough police of sexually assaulting her.

Michael Elias Reedy, 36, of Somerset, is charged with four felonies — aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault, endangering welfare of children and corruption of minors.

On Jan. 6, the borough police department received a child-line referral. The referral identified a 14-year-old female and Reedy, as suspect, and indicated the time when Reedy had a relationship to the now teen as a babysitter, Detective Ruth Beckner wrote in a probable-cause affidavit.

The girl was 7-years-old in 2015 when she told her older female sibling that the defendant had "touched her private area." That year there was a forensic interview conducted at Child Advocacy Center in Pittsburgh with the young girl, "whom at the time made no disclosure," Beckner wrote.

Then on Jan. 6, the Somerset Police Department received a child-line referral that identified the alleged victim as 14-year-old female juvenile and identified Reedy as the suspect and indicated "at the time defendant relationship to victim was a babysitter," Beckner wrote.

On Jan. 13, the teen's mother told police that her daughter was about 6 when her family lived in Somerset. At the time, she worked five to six days a week on evening shift. She said she knew Reedy. She had grown up with him and he was friends with her paramour. Reedy visited and hung out at their apartment "about every single day," according to the affidavit.

On Feb. 3, during a forensic interview of the young teen, interviewer Sara Buterbaugh said the girl told her that Reedy was called "Uncle Mike." She said when her mother went to work, Uncle Mike visited with her stepdad and when her stepdad went to pick up her mother from work, he would ask Reedy to watch over the siblings. While babysitting, Reedy would take her into one of the bedrooms to watch a movie and put her on his lap, at which time he sexually abused her. This happened at various times over a span of a little under a year, according to the affidavit.

On April 28, the teen's older sibling said that her sister one time touched the Barbie (doll) and told her that Mike does that to her. The older sister responded by telling the younger girl "that's not a good thing and the victim said don't tell anybody." It was years later that the alleged victim told in more detail about her encounters with Reedy, Beckner wrote.

Reedy was arraigned on the charges Sept. 6 before District Judge Ken Johnson in Somerset, who set bail at $75,000 secured. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 10 a.m. Oct. 25 before Johnson. Reedy is incarcerated in the Somerset County Jail in lieu of the bail bond, according to court dockets. A defense attorney is not listed.

